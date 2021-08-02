Recipe: Bookmark this grilled Greek chicken for your dinner rotation

We think irrespective of what the occasion may be, one can never go wrong by showing up at the dinner table with a hot plate of grilled chicken and that is why we dug up this recipe of grilled Greek chicken to bookmark for upcoming dinner rotations. Healthy eating never tasted so good and this recipe of grilled Greek chicken is proof as it not only captures all the bold flavours of oregano, lemon and garlic but is also Mediterranean-inspired and super easy to make.

While people are living on ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in PubG’, we are going to savour a dinner date of grilled Greek chicken in reality. Check out the recipe of grilled Greek chicken below and thank you later.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 - 2 pounds chicken breast tenderloins

1 (6 oz) container of plain 0% nonfat Greek yogurt (a little less than 3/4 cup)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon (for zesting and juicing)

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Place chicken in a gallon-size Ziplock bag and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine Greek yogurt, olive oil, the zest of one lemon, the juice of that same lemon, garlic, oregano, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper.

Whisk together all ingredients until smooth. Set aside about 1/2 cup of the marinade to use for basting later. Pour the remaining marinade into the Ziplock bag of chicken. Let chicken marinade for 15 minutes or up to 3 hours in refrigerator.

When ready, grill the chicken and brush both sides with marinade until fully cooked. Enjoy.

(Recipe: Connie R Dushney, Instagram/macrothrive)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

