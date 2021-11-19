Recipe: Bored of regular snacks? Try Oats Khakra for a healthy evening munch

The reopening of workplaces amid lifting of Covid-19 lockdown in several places has resulted in unhealthy eating habits again as we do away with work-from-home or “remote working” trend that had left us satisfied with the idea of no commute, added perks of working in comfortable clothing and extra time in hand to whip up dishes of our choice as we prioritised health for a change. However, amid new set of challenges that encompasses a productive work environment without compromising on health, we got you sorted with healthy food options that can be prepped up in a jiffy before you head out for work.

Bored of regular snacks? Try Oats Khakra for a healthy evening munch. Famous in the Gujarati cuisine of western India, Khakhra is a thin cracker that is usually served during breakfast but can also work as a healthy alternative to many carb-heavy snacks out there.

Check out this easy and yummy recipe of Oats Khakra to go with your evening cuppa and thank us later. The recipe only takes 25 minutes to prepare and serves 2.

Ingredients:

½ cup oats atta

1 cup whole wheat flour - 1 cup

¼ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds

¼ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

¼ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 tablespoon oil

Salt and chili powder - to taste

Method:

Combine oats atta, wheat flour, sesame seeds, ginger garlic paste, spices and oil in a bowl and knead into a soft dough using enough water. Keep it aside for 15 minutes.

Divide the dough into 4 equal portions and roll out each portion into very thin chapattis. Sprinkle a little flour on the surface to make it easier for you to roll.

Cook each khakhra lightly for a few seconds on both sides on a tawa (griddle). Apply a little oil and cook again on a slow flame until crisp while applying some pressure using a cloth.

(Recipe: Chef Deepak Shirur - Consulting Chef at Bagrry's)

Benenfits:

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

Til or sesame seeds are excellent for bones due to its manganese and calcium content, good for lactating mothers and growing children as it improves the quality of haemoglobin and digestion, prevents respiratory and lung problems like asthma and allergies, builds immunity and strength and is rich in minerals. It is rich in several nutrients that crucial for our immune system, including zinc, selenium, copper, iron, vitamin B6, and phosphorous.

