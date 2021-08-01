Recipe: Brighten your weekend with this vegetarian Gobi 65 roll

Chicken or Fish 65 may be delicious recipes, but not everyone wishes to devour non vegetarian food all the time, and this recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar is proof that batter and frying can truly make anything taste delicious. This recipe for Gobi 65 roll is the perfect solution for all you vegetarians, vegans and those who simply love their cauliflower. Check it out...

Preparation time 15 minutes

Cooking time 20-25 minutes

Serving 2

Ingredients

For Frying Gobi

1 small Cauliflower - cut in small florets

1 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Corn-starch

2 tbsp Refined flour

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

2 tbsp Curd

Water

Oil for frying

For Tempering

2 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Mustard seeds

1 inch Ginger - sliced

2-3 cloves Garlic - sliced

2 fresh Green chillies - broken in half

1 sprig Curry leaves

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Tomato ketchup

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp Black pepper powder

Fried Gobi

2 tbsp Coriander leaves - roughly torn

For Paratha

1 cup Refined flour soft dough

1 tbsp Oil

Salt to taste

½ tsp Refined flour

1 tbsp Ghee (or vegan butter)

Other Ingredients

1 tbsp Hung Curd (or vegan equivalent)

Onion & Tomato - sliced

Fresh Coriander leaves

Method to prepare

For Frying Gobi

In a bowl add cauliflower, ginger garlic-ginger paste, salt, corn-starch, refined flour, degi red chilli powder, curd, water and mix everything until it coat's the cauliflower properly.

Now deep fry then in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy.

Remove and keep aside for further use.

For Tempering

In a kadai heat oil and add mustard seeds, ginger, garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, salt, tomato ketchup, degi red chilli powder black pepper powder and saute for a minute.

Then add fried gobi and toss it until it costs the gobi properly, now finish it with coriander leaves and keep aside for further use.

For Paratha

Take a portion from the refined flour dough and roll it as thin as possible, now apply oil, salt, some refined flour and fold it like a fan.

Then roll it for one end to another and tuck in the last part in so it does not open. Repeat this process with the rest of the dough and keep aside covered by a wet cloth for 5 minutes.

After resting, roll it into a roti and roast it on a hot flat pan.

Once half cooked apply some oil and cook it from both sides until golden brown.

Keep aside for further use.

For Assembling Gobi 65 Rolls

Take one paratha and apply hung curd on the lower part then place the fried gobi, sliced tomato & onion, fresh Coriander leaves and then roll it up. Vegans can opt for a vegan roti or paratha option without yogurt and ghee and enjoy this snack as well.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON