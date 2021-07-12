Recipe: Confused about dinner tonight? Try Creamy Italian Chicken

When work takes a toll on Monday, the only way to our heart is food hence, we got your dinner woes sorted with a recipe of Creamy Italian Chicken that barely takes any time to whip up. If you are confused about what to cook tonight or barely have the energy left to stand for long in the kitchen after an over-worked Monday, stress no more as this recipe of Creamy Italian Chicken is quick to make and will surely leave you licking your fingers courtesy its creamy rich, full of flavour and delicious taste.

Try ticking health and nutrition this Monday with this easy chicken dinner recipe and thank us later.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs Chicken thighs, skin on or skinless chicken breasts

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

3-4 Garlic Cloves minced

1 Tsp Dried Basil

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes halved

⅓ Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

2 Cups Baby Spinach

Method:

Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Sear chicken until nicely browned on both sides, but not completely cooked.

Add garlic, basil, and heavy cream and continue to cook, on low heat, until chicken is cooked through about 10 minutes.

Stir in cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and spinach and cook for additional 2-3 minutes, until spinach is wilted and everything is hot and bubbly.

Sprinkle with fresh ground black pepper and salt. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Rena Awada, Instagram/ healthyfitnessmeals)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

