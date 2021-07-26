Recipe: Confused about dinner tonight? Whip up chicken korma and kheer

Dinner is better what we eat together but if there’s a question we’d rather not be asked on a Monday evening, it has to be “what’s cooking for dinner?” While dinner hour is a sacred and happy time when everyone should be together and relaxed, Mondays really have us scratching our heads with what to cook next.

If you too feel confused about dinner, check out the recipes here to whip up chicken korma tonight for main course and kheer for dessert to start a new work week on a nutritious note. You’re welcome.

Chicken korma (Whirlpool of India)

Ingredients for Chicken Korma:

200 grams Chicken Pieces with bone

1 portion Brown onions

100 grams Hung Curd

½ teaspoon Ginger, grated

½ teaspoon Garlic, grated

½ teaspoon Coriander Seeds, dry roasted

Salt to taste to taste

½ teaspoon Red Chilli Powder

Method:

In a bowl, add hung curd, red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, salt, garam masala and mix it well to prepare the marinade. Add the chicken piece to the marinade and rub well. Set aside.

Press ‘Indian’ on your magicook pro sixteen times to select ‘CU 16’. Select the number of servings by pressing ‘Serves 2/4’. Press ‘Start’.

When the oven starts to beep, take the bowl out and add marinated chicken to it. Add the ground onion paste in the bowl that is prepared by grinding the brown onions and coriander seeds to a fine paste.

Mix all of it well. Place the bowl back inside the oven and press ‘Start’. Remove from the oven when it displays ‘End’. Allow it to stand covered for 10 minutes before serving. Serve hot.

Kheer (Whirlpool of India)

Ingredients for kheer:

60gms soaked rice

500ml milk

50ml condensed milk

15gms raisins

7gms cashew nuts

7gms almonds

5gms desi ghee

20gms sugar

1 pinch saffron

Method:

Take a microwave oven proof glass bowl. Add 60gms soaked rice. Add 500ml milk. Add 50ml condensed milk.

Add 15gms raisins, 7gms cashew nuts, 7gms almonds, 5gms desi ghee, 20gms sugar and 1 pinch saffron.

Microwave for 20 minutes max temperature. Pour the kheer in bowl and serve hot.

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

