Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week
With Valentine's Week going on in full swing, seasoned as well as new lovers are going out of their way to treat their better halves to a good time until the week culminates with D-day, that is Valentine's Day, and couples will either be starting up a new romance or professing their love and undying commitment to their partners. During Valentine's week, following Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, comes Teddy Day, on which Teddy Bears are giving to express one's love or affection for someone, however, you need not go the traditional tried and tested route, instead try thi recipe for the cutest Teddy Bear shaped cookies that will surely win over your better half. Read on:
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup Butter, softened
1 large Egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 (1-ounce) squares unsweetened baking chocolate, melted
METHOD:
- Heat oven to 375°F. In a bowl, combine sugar, butter, egg and vanilla in bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed. Add flour, baking powder and salt; beat at low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed.
- Divide dough in half. Place half of dough into another bowl; stir in chocolate until well mixed.
- Shape each teddy bear using either vanilla or chocolate dough or a combination for two-toned teddy bears. Shape 1 large (1-inch) ball for body. Place onto ungreased cookie sheet; flatten slightly. Shape 1 medium (3/4-inch) ball for head, 4 small (1/2-inch) balls for arms and legs, 2 smaller balls for ears. Attach head, arms, legs and ears by overlapping slightly onto body. Add small balls for eyes, nose and mouth, if desired. Use fork to make claws on paws.
- Bake 7-8 minutes or until body is set. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet; remove to cooling rack. Cool completely. Enjoy with your family, friends and loved ones through this Valentine's Week and Valentine's Day.
(Recipe courtesy landolakes.com)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae
- Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Cute Teddy Bear cookies to brighten up your Valentine's Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No bake chocolate and coconut love bites for your valentine on Teddy Day: Recipe
- Pamper your special someone by making these healthy and delicious love bites for them. Try this easy no-bake recipe that doesn't require a lot of ingredients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe
- Pamper your partner this Valentine's week and tell them how special they are to you by making their favourite chocolate desserts and what better occasion to do this than chocolate day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes
- Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Vegan Pink Pasta recipe for a low-key romantic dinner for two this V-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine's Day pamper your loved ones with delicious Tiramisu cups: Recipe
- The perfect blend of coffee flavour, sweetness of biscuits and a thick creamy texture. These Tiramisu cups is what you need to prepare on Rose Day for your loved ones and surprise them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake
- Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love
- This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine's Day bake red velvet brownies for your special someone: Recipe
- Make this Valentine's week special by baking these delicious red velvet brownies that have a twist of chocolate, and satiate your sweet tooth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say 'yes' to love this week with crunchy and sweet carrot cake muffins
- Valentine’s week is just round the corner and so is our diet's cheat day but this time we choose to hail it on a healthy note. Enjoy the wonderful harmony of love and treat your taste buds with this recipe of scrumptious carrot cake muffins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say cheers to Kanji and boost your digestion this winter season
- Also known as Indian Kombucha, Kanji is a fermented probiotic drink in a beautiful pink shade or purple colour which is refreshing and tangy with just the right amount of sour taste. Check its 5 ingredients recipe inside and say goodbye to digestion and gastric problems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Drive away mid-week blues with chocolate peanut butter fudge brownies
- If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat today, we’d recommend this easy treat of fudgy chocolate peanut butter brownies that are the ultimate show-stopping dessert with an indulgent gooey crust. Check recipe inside with vegan, gluten free, egg free and keto options
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Truffles: not a trifle matter in the culinary world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox