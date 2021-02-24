Recipe: Delicious and hearty Chicken Tortilla Soup

Soup is one of the most comforting foods and will leave you feeling warm and cozy on any day, it is also a great meal substitute for those hoping to cut down calories, although you may have to skip out on the cream and cheese for that. However soups do tend to leave one feeling a little peckish afterwards, sometimes leading to unwanted snacking or even meals. This recipe for Chicken Tortilla soup is heavy on carbs, proteins and even rich in vegetables and beans, so it will surely fill you up. This recipe fMexican flavoured soup is slightly spicy and tangy, and the crisp tortilla chips are a great addition in terms of both flavour and texture. Try it out yourself:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion chopped

3 large cloves garlic minced

1 jalapeño diced and seeded

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

200 grams crushed tomatoes

1 can diced tomatoes with chilis such as rotel

3 cups chicken broth

200 grams can black beans rinsed & drained

1 cup corn drained if canned

2 chicken breasts boneless, skinless

¼ cup cilantro chopped

1 lime juiced

1 avocado sliced, for garnish

Crispy Tortilla Strips

A bag of tortilla chips

¼ cup olive oil

salt

Instructions

Heat ¼ cup olive oil over medium-high heat a small pan. Add tortilla strips in small batches and fry until crisp. Drain and salt.

Heat olive oil In a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and jalapeño and cook until onion is softened.

Add remaining ingredients and simmer 20 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Remove chicken and shred. Add back to the pot and simmer for 3 minutes.

Spoon soup into bowls and and top with tortilla strips, lime wedges and sliced avocado.

Enjoy the delicious and hearty labour of your love!

(Recipe courtesy Spend with Pennies)