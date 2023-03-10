Recipe: Dim sum lights this Friday and whip up Shanghai Chicken Soup Dumpling

When dumplings are involved, let’s just say we have a Wonton disregard for calories. Dumplings can sometimes get a bad wrap but they’re still our favourite comfort food so dim sum lights this Friday and whip up Shanghai Chicken Soup Dumpling.

Just call us Humpty Dumpling because we're not getting up after eating Shanghai Chicken Soup Dumpling. Don't want to go out this weekend? Curl up indoors this Friday and whip up Shanghai Chicken Soup Dumpling with this easy recipe:

Ingredients -

1/2 kilo chicken water

2 slices ginger

1 scallion (cut into 3 pieces)

1 cup all-purpose flour (130g)

6 tablespoons warm water (90 ml)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

3/4 teaspoon sugar

3 teaspoons light soy sauce

3 tablespoons water

1/8 teaspoon ground white-pepper

1 tablespoon ginger (minced)

1 heaping cup gelatin (diced into ½-inch pieces)

Chinese black vinegar fresh ginger (julienned)

Method for the dough:

In a mixing bowl, add the flour and the warm water 1 tablespoon at a time. Knead the dough for 15-20 minutes. The dough should be very soft and smooth. Cover with a cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Method for the filling:

Take your ground chicken and put it in the food processor. Pulse for 30-60 seconds In a mixing bowl, add the chicken and the rest of the ingredients. Whip everything together thoroughly, for about 2 minutes.

You want everything to be extremely well combined. Gently fold in the diced gelatin and do not over-mix. Cover and transfer the filling to the refrigerator.

Method for assembly:

Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour and roll the dough into a long cylinder/cigar, about an inch in diameter. Cut the dough into small equal pieces. Roll out each piece into a round disc about 3 - 3 ¼ inches diameter. Keep everything under a damp cloth.

Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle of your dumpling skin. Pleat with as many folds as you can. Make sure the top is sealed. If the filling ever gets too wet or hard to handle, put it in the freezer for another 15 minutes and start again. Place the buns in the lined steamer basket, about 2 inches apart, and steam for 10 minutes.

(Recipe: Chef Bhasker Tamang)