Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Enjoy shami kebabs with chapattis or parathe during sehri this Ramadan
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy shami kebabs with chapattis or parathe during sehri this Ramadan

Brush aside the Covid-19 pandemic gloom or lockdown-induced limited festive gatherings this Ramadan by trying your hands on this lip-smacking recipe of flavourful and juicy shami kebabs that are everyone’s favourite and can be prepared in a jiffy
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Recipe: Enjoy shami kebabs with chapattis or parathe during sehri this Ramadan(Instagram/southafricahalaal)

The smell of Ramadan is getting stronger by the day as Muslim households gear up for the sacred month in the Islamic calendar which is marked by a veritable feast at sunset known as iftar. Meat dishes are a staple of Ramadan cuisine, be it at iftar or sehri which is the meal eaten pre-dawn to mark the onset of fasting throughout the day.

With Ramadan 2021 just around the corner, trying your hands on flavourful and juicy shami kebabs is a given way to forget the Covid-19 pandemic gloom and limited festive gatherings. If you’ve got some extra time during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns, check out this lip-smacking recipe of shami kebabs inside that are everyone’s favourite and can be prepared in a jiffy:

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken ½ kg

Chana daal 1 cup soaked for 30 minutes

Ginger garlic 1 tsp

Onion 1 large sliced

Whole red pepper 8

Salt 1 tsp

Garam masala 1 tsp

Egg 1

Coriander leaves chopped 2 tbsp

Green chilies 4

Onion 1 finely chopped

Water 1 cup

Method:

In a pan add chicken meat with soaked chana ki daal, whole red pepper, salt, chopped onion and 1 cups water till tender and water dries. Add cooked chicken to a chopper and blend. Next add chopped coriander leaves, chopped green chilies, chopped onion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spruce up your breakfast with this quick and easy Maharashtrian poha recipe

The joy of cooking

Recipe: Say ‘goodbye’ to stress with these chocolate covered frozen raspberries

Recipe: In the mood for a Mediterranean cuisine? Try Persian chicken kebabs

Mix all well. Then add one egg to bind it together. Make into shape of kebab, shallow fry in frying pan in little oil. The others can be frozen in a box for future use.

(Recipe: Instagram/southafricahalaal)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken meat is one of the best food for protein as it aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

These shami kebabs are perfect for sehri during Ramadan and can be served with chapattis or parathas. In India this year, Ramadan’s crescent moon is expected to be sighted on April 12 which means that if the moon is visible then the first roza will be observed on April 13 otherwise, the first fast will begin from April 14.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipe healthy recipes recipes healthy recipe healthy nutrition fitness saturday chicken kebab shami kebab lifestyle sehri iftar iftaari ramadan ramzaan ramzan
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP