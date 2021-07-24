Recipe: Get addicted to cheese and herb rolls drizzled with agave syrup

To be honest, cheese is the glue that is holding our life together and if you feel the same way about this dairy product we have good news for you. In our quest for some crunch action with a vegan platter, we stumbled upon a plant-based recipe of cheese and herb rolls drizzled with Aleppo chilli infused agave syrup that is too mouthwatering to miss this weekend.

With several studies pointing towards a switch to vegan, we decided to give health a chance this weekend and dug up a recipe of cheese and herb rolls which left us drooling and looked tantalising enough for our taste buds. This Saturday, check out the recipe below to take a sweet and savoury trip to heaven with cheese and herb rolls drizzled with Aleppo chilli infused agave syrup.

Ingredients for filling:

150 g vegan shredded mozzarella style cheese

1 small bunch parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp dried oregano or mixed dried herbs

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp nigella seeds

salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp corn starch

15 triangular phyllo dough sheets (you can cut them yourself if you can’t find this shape at the store and you can also use squared spring roll sheets instead)

oil for frying

Ingredients for Aleppo chilli infused agave syrup:

100 ml agave syrup

2 tsp Aleppo chilli flakes

Pinch of sea salt

Ingredients to seal:

1 tbsp all purpose flour

2 tbsp water

Ingredients for garnishing:

Aleppo chilli infused agave syrup

Parsley

Nigella seeds

Method:

Place all ingredients for the syrup in a pan over medium heat, stir frequently until is starts to bubble, turn heat down to low and let cook for 10 minutes while frequently stirring. Set to the side and let cool completely. Place all filling ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Whisk together flour and water in a small bowl. Place one dough sheet on your working surface (keep the rest covered so they don’t dry), place 1 tbsp filling close to the bottom and roll once, fold in the edges and keep rolling until there’s only a small triangle left, brush it with the flour mixture and seal.

Repeat with remaining sheets. Heat oil in a pan (cover bottom +1 cm / 1/2”) and add the rolls in small batches. Fry over medium heat until golden brown on all sides. Let excess oil drip off on paper towel.

Drizzle cheese rolls with the syrup and top with some fresh parsley and nigella seeds. Serve warm.

(Recipe: Seiran Sinjari, Instagram/legallyplantbased)

Benefits:

This vegan dish comes packed with benefits of plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

