Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake

Just the second day of the week and we are already fantasising about the weekend as the work load piles on but a funfetti mug cake is exactly what can brush aside our Tuesday blues. I mean, what is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share?

If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake. This king of mug cakes is a perfect dessert to celebrate everyday small achievements and enough to leave one weak in the knees, asking for more. Check out the recipe of funfetti mug cake here:

Ingredients:

2.5 tbsp oat flour

1/2 tbsp coconut flour

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp refined coconut oil, melted

3 tbsp oat milk

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp almond extract

rainbow sprinkles

Method:

Whisk together dry ingredients. Add in wet ingredients. Mix well, until smooth batter forms. Pour batter into greased mug or microwave-safe bowl.

Heat in microwave for 60 seconds (or a few minutes longer depending on your microwave). Remove, top it with coconut yogurt or bourbon vanilla and rainbow sprinkles. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Nikki, Instagram/nikki_booch)

No food dish lifts up our mood in a jiffy like desserts do and microwave mug cakes serve have now become food enthusiasts’ go-to treats even if they are not as good as real cakes. The reason being, they are awesomely fast enough to satisfy an emergency homemade treat craving without an oven. Since they fall in the category of 'want cake, need cake now' cravings, they are not designed to be made in advance hence, should be consumed soon after they are baked in the microwave.

However, if you do want to store up funfetti cake, keep it covered in an airtight container or cake keeper and it will stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or at room temperature for up to 3 days. Serve or binge eat after bringing it to room temperature.

