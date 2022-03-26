Recipe: Give an oat-a-licious twist to Orange Pudding during Sunday breakfast

After a drag, hot week of towering office work as the sun glared down on us and facing June-like summers in March, all we long for this Sunday is to hang up our boots and binge on an easy to make yet yummy and refreshing breakfast which is why Oats Orange Flavour Pudding works for us. It is both tarty and fruity with floral notes all collected in a bowl to end our quest for a delicious fruity punch to beat the heat.

The perks of being an adult is that you can have dessert for breakfast and that is exactly what we are going to do this Sunday but with a health twist courtesy this easy and yummy recipe of Oats Orange Flavour Pudding.

Ingredients:

Oats ½ cup

Orange juice ¾ cup

Pomegranate pearls 2 tbsp

Orange zest ¼ tsp

Raisins 2 tsp

Sugar to taste (optional)

Method:

Boil ½ cup water with orange juice. Add oats and cook for 2-3 mins. Turn off flame and add pomegranate pearls, orange zest, raisins and sugar. Mix and serve.

(Recipe: Cookery Expert Smita Srivastava)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Orange juice is an excellent source of Vitamin C which supports our immune system and may be effective in fighting against the common cold. It is nutritious and high in antioxidants and micronutrients like folate, potassium, magnesium, fibre, beta-carotene and flavonoids.

It keep the skin hydrated and its colourful plant pigments called carotenoids may help maintain a youthful glow apart from boosting hair growth and reducing hair loss. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and other antioxidants that can help reduce weight.

Pomegranate pearls are ruby-like seeds that can be termed as the “elixir of youth” as it has a host of benefits. It has phytoestrogens that help in the reduction of hot flashes and night sweats during menopause in women. It has anti-oxidants for skin, fiber that helps in reduction of cholesterol and helps regulating insulin levels. It has Vitamin C and Vitamin K to increase immunity.

Pomegranate juice is basically health packed in a glass as it lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol, cleanses plaque from arteries, promotes good sleep and may be prudent to add to a heart-healthy diet. Its high level of iron content helps increase red blood cells to prevent Anaemia and also aids proper digestion while soothing the tummy during indigestion courtesy its secretion of enzymes.