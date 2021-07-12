Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recipe: Give Monday mood a refreshing kick with Rose Pomegranate Mélange

Looking for a refreshing summer drink that is both tarty and fruity with floral notes? Search no further as we got you sorted with this easy recipe of Rose Pomegranate Mélange
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Recipe: Give Monday mood a refreshing kick with Rose Pomegranate Mélange(Sublime House of Tea)

Monday is already at its peak with the sun glaring down on us and piles of work towering on the desk but if there is one thing that can cool us down, it has to be a fresh and zingy glass of Rose Pomegranate Mélange. All those looking for a refreshing summer drink that is both tarty and fruity with floral notes need not search any further as we got you sorted with an easy recipe of Rose Pomegranate Mélange that we stumbled upon in our quest for a non-alcoholic punch to beat the heat.

Rose Pomegranate Mélange is just perfect to start your day on a super fresh note and beat the work week blues hollow with its delicious taste or add a fun fruity spin in the middle of the day with the flavors of the season. Check out thesimple-to-make recipe of Rose Pomegranate Mélange below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

50mls Desert Black Rose Tea

45 ml Pomegranate juice

Fresh mint leaves

Cherry bitters

Aromatic bitters

Rose petals

Honey

Method:

Shake all ingredients together. Pour and serve chilled.

Rose Pomegranate Mélange (Sublime House of Tea)

(Recipe: Sublime House of Tea)

Benefits:

Pomegranate juice is basically health packed in a glass as it lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol, cleanses plaque from arteries, promotes good sleep and may be prudent to add to a heart-healthy diet. Its high level of iron content helps increase red blood cells to prevent Anaemia and also aids proper digestion while soothing the tummy during indigestion courtesy its secretion of enzymes.

Rose petals have antioxidants that work to protect the body from cell damage while their polyphenols content reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and cognitive diseases. They are helpful in nourishing the body from the inside out courtesy their low-calorie content and being rich in water and Vitamins A and E.

