Recipe: Give your weekend a healthy twist with Roasted Makhana, Tzatziki dip

With the weekend coming to an end very soon, we are certain most of you are hoping to whip up a few delicious recipes before getting back to the grind. If cooking is not your cup of tea, then these quick and easy to whip up recipes are just up your alley.

Try out the flavours of the Mediterranean with this easy and simple recipe for Tzatziki Dip which will not only transport you to another place but is also super healthy. Or why not skip the popcorn and go for the go-to in every desi household? Roasted Makhanas are perfect for those of you who love to munch. Check out the easy recipes:

Tzatziki Dip

Ingredients:

2 cups Greek yoghurt

1 grated cucumber

Few coriander leaves

5-4 garlic cloves

Few mint leaves

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp salt

Your favourite veggies like carrots, cucumber, zucchini, celery, and so on.

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Once all the ingredients are mixed well, drizzle it with olive oil.

Add in a clean bowl, garnish with coriander or dill leaves, depending on what is available and serve with pita bread, crunchy vegetables, bread, grilled meats or simply any way you like. Enjoy with your loved ones!

Masala Makhana

Ingredients:

2 cups Lotus seeds/Makhana/Fox seeds

1 tbsp cumin powder

2 tsp Kashmiri Red chilli powder

2 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp salt (As per taste)

½ tsp black pepper powder

Method:

In a pan, heat oil or ghee. Add the makhanas and roast them for about 10 minutes or until they get crunchy. Don't let them burn as they will turn to literal ash on touch.

Add all other ingredients and mix it well. Remove in a serving bowl and enjoy with a cup of tea or simply as a replacement for popcorn while watching your favourite film with your loved ones.

(Recipe courtesy Subiya Baiganpalli and Shikha Dwivedi, nutritionists at OZiva)