Recipe: How to make perfect Gulab Jamun with Suji; chef Kunal Kapur's tips

When it comes to satiating those sudden sweet cravings, nothing can beat the unmatchable taste of melt-in-mouth, soft and piping hot gulab jamun. The history of this traditional mithai dates back to the Mughal era when a chef apparently created the much-loved dessert inspired by a Persian sweet delight.

Served at almost every shaadi, birthday party or get-together, no happy occasion in India is complete without a plate of delicious gulab jamun. Pair it with your samosa or have it with ice-cream, gulab jamun is the ultimate comfort food and is more than just mithai for many.

While Gulab Jamun is easily availble at every sweet shop, making it at home lets us experiment with the version of our choice. The common complaint everyone has while making this desi delicay is that the suji balls go easily dry and break while frying. Kapur shares some tips that will ensure your gulab jamuns turn out to be just perfect.

Tips to avoid breaking your gulab jamuns:

* While making suji ke gulab jamun, you have to make sure that suji doesn't get excessively dry when you cook it in a pan. While removing it from the heat, if you feel it is hard, then mix a bit of milk in it to make it soft.

* The moment you take it out from the heat, you should shape it in round balls immediately as they may get dry quickly and will split while frying.

* While waiting for the oil to heat, you can add a few drops of oil or ghee to suji balls to keep them soft.

* You can also keep a wet cloth on the dough.

Here's an easy gulab jamun recipe for you:

Gulab Jamun

Recipe by chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

For Syrup

Sugar – 4 cups

Water – 2cups

Kesar (saffron strands) – a pinch

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Lemon – ½ no

Water – ¾ cup

For Dough

Milk – 2cups/ 500ml

Rose water (optional) – 1tbsp

Cardamom Powder – ½ tsp

Suji (semolina, fine grain) – 1 cup/175gms

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cooking Oil/Ghee for frying

Pista chopped – handful

Steps

FOR THE SYRUP

Make the syrup and take it to 1 string consistency. Remove 50% of the syrup and keep aside. The remaining 50% add some water and bring to a boil.

FOR THE DOUGH

In a pan add milk, cardamom powder and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and add suji in small batches. If you add all of it together then it will get lumpy.

Stir till all of semolina absorbs the milk. Do not over cook here as the more you cook the harder the semolina will be and that would dry up semolina and that would break the gulab jamun. Take out the dough at a stage where it is still very soft. Just before removing add ghee to it.

Remove it to a plate that is greased with some ghee.

Let it cool just a bit and then add another spoon of ghee and rub it till it becomes a smooth dough just like khoya mawa.

Rub some ghee in hands and then shape them all. Fry them and then dip them in hot oil. Once it browns add it to the thin sugar syrup. Make sure the syrup is Luke warm here. After 15 minutes transfer it to the thick sugar syrup and serve.