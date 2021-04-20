Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Improve gut health with this avocado minty smoothie
Recipe: Improve gut health with this avocado minty smoothie

Give the right kick to your work week with this refreshing, flavourful, creamy and naturally sweetened avocado minty smoothie which will keep you coming back for more courtesy its health benefits like improving gut health. Check out the recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Recipe: Improve gut health with this avocado minty smoothie(Instagram/lauraaroundthefood)

A study at the University of Illinois College of Agriculture, consumer and environmental sciences had revealed that people who ate an avocado every day, as part of a meal, had a greater abundance of gut microbes that break down fibre and produce metabolites that support gut health. The daily consumers of avocado also had greater microbial diversity compared to people who did not receive the avocado meals.

Avocados are no longer just a component of guacamole for parties but has broadened to salads, burritos and of course, the hipster cliche of avocado toast, making the demand for the fruit accelerate as not only the millennial and Gen Z but all age groups are opting for healthy eating amid Covid-19 pandemic. As the fruit continues to be in trend, check out the recipe below to give the right kick to your work week with this refreshing, flavourful, creamy and naturally sweetend avocado minty smoothie which will keep you coming back for more.

Ingredients:

100 grams frozen avocado

2 large frozen bananas

5-6 large mint leaves

1/3 cup of milk

(Optional) Peppermint extract for extra flavour

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until is completely smooth. Serve in a bowl and enjoy!

(Recipe: Laura Michelangeli López, Instagram/lauraaroundthefood)

Benefits:

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

