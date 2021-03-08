Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking

As per the latest analysis, the size of the Global Healthy Snack Market is projected to reach USD 108.11 billion by 2027 courtesy the rising consumer focus on nutritional values of snacks such as high vitamins and proteins and low calories while Granola bars market is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 4.00% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Driven by this healthy trend, we dug up a recipe of granola bars to kickstart our week with healthy snacking.

Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Easy to carry and prepared by heterogeneous mixture of dry fruits, cereals, honey, puffed rice and other ingredients, granola bars serve as sweet baked snacks that are packed with health benefits.

Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars here:

Ingredients:

1 cup dates

1/4 cup maple syrup or honey

1/4 cup creamy salted natural peanut butter or almond butter (we used @meridianfoods )

1 cup roasted unsalted almonds (loosely chopped)

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

Any additions – You can also add pumpkin seeds, mixed nuts and coconut flakes for that extra crunch

Method:

(Optional) Toast your oats (pumpkin seeds and coconut flakes if added) in a 176 C oven for 10-15 minutes or until slightly golden brown. Process dates in food processor until small bits remain - should be ‘dough’ consistency.

Place oats, almonds and dates in a large mixing bowl – set aside. Warm maple syrup/ honey and peanut butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir and pour over oat mixture and then mix, breaking up the dates to disperse throughout.

Once thoroughly mixed, transfer to an 8×8-inch baking dish or other small pan lined with plastic wrap or parchment paper so they lift out easily. Press down firmly until evenly flattened and cover with parchment or cling film and let firm up in fridge or freezer for 15-20 minutes.

Remove bars from pan and chop into 10 even bars. Store in an airtight container for up to a few days. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/thefamished_foodies)

Benefits:

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

As for the oats, they are slow releasing carbs which give you energy gradually throughout the day. Hence, it is good for people of all age groups.

