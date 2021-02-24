Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel

We don’t know how people wait all the way till Sunday to treat themselves when getting through a Wednesday alone deserves accolades and that’s why we are welcoming today a sweet treat of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups to paint our mid-week blues, caramel. Now who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of a whole lot of spice and a deep caramel flavour this Wednesday?

If you are already drooling at the thought, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups whose unique taste will surely conquer your drooping mid-week mood:

Ingredients:

Cookie

42g @myproteinau Vanilla Whey

56g Oat Flour

28g Stevia

1/2 Tsp Bi Carb Soda

Pinch of Salt

14g Choc Chips

30g Apple Sauce

21g Coconut Oil

1 Tbs Almond Milk

Brownie Batter

28g @myproteinau Chocolate Whey

35g Apple Sauce

20g Stevia

10g Cocoa Powder

8g @myproteinau Powdered Peanut Butter

30ml Sugar Free Maple Syrup

40g Frozen Biscoff

Method:

Firstly, prep your Biscoff by melting it down and evenly pouring into the bottom of 4 cupcake moulds and place in the freezer. Starting with the brownie batter, sieve the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

Pour in your apple sauce and maple syrup and stir to combine. The batter will be quite thick, but just keep stirring. Fold in your peanut butter chips and place in the freezer for 20 minutes. While your brownie batter is in the freezer, begin making your cookie dough by adding all your dry ingredients to a bowl and whisking to combine.

Add your apple sauce and softened coconut oil to the mixture, and stir until combined. This should start to resemble sand. Add the almond milk and choc chips then work into a dough. Place in the freezer for 20 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 180C and take out a muffin tray, spray it so it doesn’t stick! Separate your dough into 5 equal balls. Take 4 of the balls and press them into the muffin tin into a cup shape.

Equally distribute the brownie batter and Biscoff between your cookie cups and slightly roll over the top of the cookie dough to create a lip. Grab the last small ball of dough and separate into 4 equal chunks, flatten them and add them as caps for your cookie cups, pinching to the sides to help create a seal.

Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, then yank ‘em out, let ‘em cool and smash.

(Recipe: Zac Kerr, Instagram/counting_zacros)

Biscoff have become the new buyers’ trend amid lockdown and are preferred by those trying to give up sugar in their tea or coffee as these have a yummy sugar-y taste itself along with a slight caramel flavour. How are you going to use them in your dessert?

