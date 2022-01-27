Recipe: Looking for a sugar-free dessert? Try diabetic-friendly Chocolate Mousse

They say all you need is love but a little chocolate now and then never hurts, which is true because a nice creamy Chocolate Mousse does a lot for a lot of people. When Sandra Bullock said, “Chocolate is the greatest gift to women ever created, next to the likes of Paul Newman and Gene Kelly. It's something that should be had on a daily basis,” we instantly rooted.

This mid-week we have good news for all those with a diabetic sweet tooth! A drool-worthy low-carb dessert option is the perfect way to brush aside Thursday blues. With the goodness of avocado, coconut milk, almonds and more, we got you sorted with this delicious recipe of diabetic-friendly Chocolate Mousse.

Ingredients:

Avocado- 1 no

Unsugar Stevia- 1 tsp

Vanilla extract- 1 tsp

Cacao powder- 2 tsp

Coconut milk- 1/4 cup

Dark chocolate- 1-2 tbsp

Almonds- 2 tsp

Cinnamon powder- 1/2 tsp

Cloves powder- a pinch

Nutmeg powder- a pinch

Dry ginger powder- 1/2 tsp

Orange zest- 1/2 tsp

Cacao nibs- 1 tsp

Mint leaves- for garnish

Method:

Melt dark chocolate. Thinly slice roasted almonds to make almond flakes. Put the avocados into a food processor and blend until smooth. Add the sweetener, vanilla, melted dark chocolate, coconut milk and cacao powder, spices and blend again until completely combined.

Mix well. Spoon the mousse into containers and put them into the fridge for an hour before serving. Top the mousse with almond flakes, cacao nibs, orange zest and a mint leaf before serving.

(Recipe: Monika Manchanda - Chief Culinary Officer)

Benefits:

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.