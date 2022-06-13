Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Looking for a wonderful party starter? Try Parsi Mutton Cutlets
Parsi mutton cutlets are always a hit whether you serve it with ketchup to kids or with pickled onions to adults along with dhaniya pudina chutney or date tamarind chutney. Check out its mouth-watering recipe inside
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 10:22 AM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Monday blues are hard but have you ever tried resisting a mutton dish? That surely cuts deeper and so, without further ado, we decided to halt everything else and check out a lip-smacking recipe of Parsi Mutton Cutlets to get our solo party started this Monday.

Looking for a wonderful party starter? Try Parsi Mutton Cutlets which are always a hit whether you serve it with ketchup to kids or with pickled onions to adults along with dhaniya pudina chutney or date tamarind chutney. Check out their recipe below that takes only 15 minutes to prepare and serves 4.

Ingredients:

300 gms mutton mince

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

2 green chillies

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp clove – cinnamon powder

Method:

In a bowl, add ginger garlic paste, chopped green chillies, turmeric, red chilli powder, clove cinnamon powder, mashed potatoes, mint leaves, coriander leaves and salt. Mix everything well so that the flavours get incorporated in the meat well.

Make medium sized balls of this mixture and press them gently in between your palms to get the cutlet shape. Coat the cutlets with bread crumbs and refrigerate for half hour. Heat oil in a kadhai. Dip the refrigerated cutlets in the beaten egg and fry them until golden brown or until the meat is tender.

Remove on an absorbent paper to drain off the excess oil. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Mutton is the most nutritious non-vegetarian food that is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals and including it on your dining table is a healthier alternative as compared to other types of red meat, due to its low content of saturated fatty acids and cholesterol. It is also a rich source of iron, potassium, zinc and is important in preventing anaemia.

