Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Move over regular chaat, surprise your tastebuds with Avocado Aloo Chaat
recipe

Recipe: Move over regular chaat, surprise your tastebuds with Avocado Aloo Chaat

Wake up, it's food o'clock! There's no better feeling in the world than a chaat bowl in hand so give your drowsy mid-week self a tangy boost with this scrumptious recipe of Avocado and Aloo Chaat
Recipe: Move over regular chaat, surprise your tastebuds with Avocado Aloo Chaat(JP Singh, Executive Chef, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 02:07 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

People who love to eat are always the best people and if you are like us, who prefer experimenting with new ingredients in old cuisines, let us introduce you to Avocado and Aloo Chaat. You see, nothing comes close to matching the joy of Indian street food but while we binge on it this festive season, make sure to keep our health happy too. 

According to an Irish proverb, “Laughter is brightest in the place where food is good” and right now it is on our table, in all the festive delicacies that are coming out from the kitchen. Wake up, it's food o'clock! There's no better feeling in the world than a chaat bowl in hand but move over regular chaat, surprise your tastebuds and give your drowsy mid-week self a tangy boost with this scrumptious recipe of Avocado and Aloo Chaat.

Ingredients:

Hash avocado- 80g

Boiled potato-100g

Onion chopped-20g

Tomato Chopped-10g

‘0’ size sev- 15g

Pomegranate seeds- For garnish

Sweet chutney-5ml

Mint chutney-3ml

Sweet curd-10ml

Chat masala-3g

Chopped coriander-2gm

Pickled Onion-For garnish

Method:

Cut avocado into thin slices. Cut the boiled potato into dices and then fry until golden brown. Take a mixing bowl, add fried potato, mint chutney, sweet chutney, sweet curd, chopped onion, tomato, chopped coriander, salt and mix well.

RELATED STORIES

Arrange the avocado slices into a circle and make sure there is enough space in the centre to put potato mixture. Put the potato chaat at centre and garnish with pomegranate seeds, sev and fresh coriander sprig.

(Recipe: JP Singh, Executive Chef, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru)

Benefits:

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy recipes healthy recipe recipe recipes chaat avocado street food
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Recipe: Bring a world of health benefits to lunch plate with arbi dantha sabzi

6

Muslim family in Lucknow makes earthen lamps for Diwali

Recipe: Bored of regular dinner meals? Whip up chilli shrimps in just 30 minutes

Recipe: Kickstart Tuesday in high spirits with sabudana pudding for breakfast
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP