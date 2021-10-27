Recipe: Move over regular chaat, surprise your tastebuds with Avocado Aloo Chaat

People who love to eat are always the best people and if you are like us, who prefer experimenting with new ingredients in old cuisines, let us introduce you to Avocado and Aloo Chaat. You see, nothing comes close to matching the joy of Indian street food but while we binge on it this festive season, make sure to keep our health happy too.

According to an Irish proverb, “Laughter is brightest in the place where food is good” and right now it is on our table, in all the festive delicacies that are coming out from the kitchen. Wake up, it's food o'clock! There's no better feeling in the world than a chaat bowl in hand but move over regular chaat, surprise your tastebuds and give your drowsy mid-week self a tangy boost with this scrumptious recipe of Avocado and Aloo Chaat.

Ingredients:

Hash avocado- 80g

Boiled potato-100g

Onion chopped-20g

Tomato Chopped-10g

‘0’ size sev- 15g

Pomegranate seeds- For garnish

Sweet chutney-5ml

Mint chutney-3ml

Sweet curd-10ml

Chat masala-3g

Chopped coriander-2gm

Pickled Onion-For garnish

Method:

Cut avocado into thin slices. Cut the boiled potato into dices and then fry until golden brown. Take a mixing bowl, add fried potato, mint chutney, sweet chutney, sweet curd, chopped onion, tomato, chopped coriander, salt and mix well.

Arrange the avocado slices into a circle and make sure there is enough space in the centre to put potato mixture. Put the potato chaat at centre and garnish with pomegranate seeds, sev and fresh coriander sprig.

(Recipe: JP Singh, Executive Chef, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru)

Benefits:

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

