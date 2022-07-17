Recipe: Move over regular cookies and drool over Chilli Choco-Oats Cookies

Whether it is after a long day of work, a fight with your loved one or on a cheat day, cookies will always be our go-to comfort food for every mood and this recipe of Chilli Choco-Oats Cookies is just the healthy yet spicy sweet treat we are game for. The Covid-19 lockdown has made most of us become in-house chefs who keep replacing back store-bought items with healthy homemade ones and adding to that list are these Chilli Choco-Oats Cookies.

Nutritious, yummy and easy to make, cookies conjure childhood memories and are always a treat but have you ever given them a spicy twist? Check out this recipe of Chilli Choco-Oats Cookies and thank us later:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup chocolate flavour syrup

250 grams whole wheat flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

3 teaspoons cinnamon powder

a pinch of salt

100 grams melted butter

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

2 eggs

1 cup honey

1/4 cup milk

1 tablespoon chilli flakes

Equipment needed:

Oven

2 Mixing Bowls

1 Wooden Spatula

Baking Tray

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C. In a mixing bowl, sieve whole wheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon powder and salt. Add roasted oats, chilli flakes and mix well. Set aside till in use. Grab another bowl, and add some melted butter along with vanilla and whisk it in. To this mixture, add eggs and whisk until combined.

Now, add honey, chocolate flavour syrup and whisk till everything comes together. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl. Mix well using a wooden spoon or spatula till everything comes together like a dough. Cover the dough and refrigerate it for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, brush a baking tray with some oil or butter and line it using a butter paper. After 30 minutes, remo

ve the dough and divide it into equal portions. Now, start shaping the dough into round cookies quickly. Place the shaped cookies on the lined baking tray. Bake for 12-13 minutes at 160°C or until the edges begin to appear golden and brown.

Remove from the oven and allow the cookies to cool. Serve with milk or just like that. You can also store them in an air-tight container.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

This is the sweetest way to indulge in super-size satisfaction for cookie lovers and we can’t wait to sink our teeth into these Chilli Choco-Oats Cookies. What about you?