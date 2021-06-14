Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Never tried scones? Change that today with these Raspberry Scones
recipe

Recipe: Never tried scones? Change that today with these Raspberry Scones

Our Monday blues have ‘scone’ away with the wind courtesy this recipe of Raspberry Scones. Read on to know its health benefits if you too swear by the Game of Scones
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Recipe: Never tried scones? Change that today with these Raspberry Scones(Instagram/https.hanne)

A definitively indulgent breakfast treats are all we crave to balm the soreness of a work day and guess we just hit the jackpot of fulfilled wishes as we stumbled upon this recipe of Raspberry Scones. Forget love! We’d rather fall in these scones that are tender, soft, flaky and studded with juicy raspberries with a biscuit-like center. Flavourful and crispy on the outside, there is a welcome tartness to these sweet treat of raspberry scones.

Never tried scones? Change that today with a plate of mouthwatering Raspberry Scones as our own Monday blues have “scone” away with the wind courtesy this recipe and now, we too swear by the Game of Scones.

Ingredients:

220g flour

2tsp baking powder

4tbsp sugar

120ml non-dairy milk

30g non-dairy yogurt

40g vegan cold butter

Raspberries

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and sweetener until combined. Cut butter into small pieces and using a fork, mash it into the dry ingredients.

Mix milk and yogurt until smooth, add to the dough and mix, then fold in the raspberries. Shape into a circle and cut into triangles.

Bake for 20 minutes and allow to cool before adding icing. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Hanne, Instagram/https.hanne)

Benefits:

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content.

They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing. Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recipe healthy recipe recipes healthy recipes monday blues monday healthy breakfast nutrition fitness
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP