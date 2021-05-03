Recipe: Observing 'Meatless Monday'? Try cauliflower nuggets

Started in 2003 by Sid Lerner, the Founder of The Monday Campaigns, Meatless Monday is a a global movement that encourages people to reduce their meat intake for their and the planet’s health. If you are one of them who is looking for a meat-free recipe this Monday, try your hands on cauliflower nuggets that are full of flavour, perfect as an appetizer and easy to make.

While its magical “fat-burning” properties are yet to be proved, cauliflower is already known as a superfood courtesy its nutrient-rich content that includes vitamins B and C, fiber, high concentrations of antioxidants like carotenoids and glucosinolates. Check out the recipe of cauliflower nuggets here which is delicious enough to surely tickle your taste buds:

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup coconut flour

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp turmeric

Sprinkle of salt and pepper

Method:

Cut the cauliflower into small, bite sized pieces (or all one bite sized). Then brush each piece with olive oil. In a bowl, mix the flour, yeast, and spices.

Dip the cauliflower in the flour mixture and make sure it’s coated. Shake off the extra flour. Add to a pan lined with parchment paper.

Repeat for each piece of cauliflower. Bake at 400F for 25-30 minutes. You can flip halfway through but it’s kind of a pain and it works okay without doing it. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Peyton Pratte, Instagram/choosing_balance)

Benefits:

Apart from vitamins C and K, cauliflower also has calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium. As additional benefits, the vegetable has anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial effects which also means that including cauliflower in diet helps prevent cancer as it protects cells from damage.

