Recipe: Om nom nom your way into deliciousness with Pink Wasabi Veg Noodles

When they said “Peace will come to the world when the people have enough noodles to eat,” those of us watching Korean romcoms with hearts in our eyes truly agreed. Blame it on the mushy Korean dramas that have turned us a fan of ramen but we can't help our escalating cravings for noodles all around the clock.

If you too think that it is 10% noodles and 90% love, treat your tastebuds to a festival of flavours with this recipe of Pink Wasabi Veg Noodles. Check out its recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Pink Noodle 260 grm

Wasabi sauce 22 grm

Noodle bag sauce 28 grm

Ingredients for making of sauce:

- Wasabi sauce

-Roasted tomato 2 grm

-Garlic 1grm

-Ginger 1 grm

-Fresh red chilli 1tsp

-King chilli 1tsp

-Onion 1 tsp

-Kashmiri chilli 1grm

-Wasabi original 5 grm

-Veg oyster 1grm

-Veg broth powder 1grm

-Sugar 2 grm

Method:

Soute all ingredients and grind it well and stain and your wasabi sauce is ready.

Ingredients for noodle back sauce:

-Light soya 5tsp

-Oyester sauce veg 4tsp

-Veg broth powder 2 grm

-Sugar 1 grm

-Water 10 tsp

Method:

Steam all together and your noodle back sauce is ready

Method for noodles:

Boil the water for 10 minutes with beetroot juice (beetroot water for pink noodle colouring). White noodles and beetroot juice make it all pink. Stain the noodles for around 4 minutes. Apply 2 tsp oil in wok and heat it. Add wasabi sauce and noodle back sauce. Mix it well. Garnish with spring onion and wasabi sauce on the side.