Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie

What’s better than ‘real’ pumpkin pie? A protein pumpkin pie with additional perks of not making us immobile even if we fill ourselves by eating lots of it. Unbelievably easy and delicious, a protein pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving special delicacy which is really quick to make and completely fuss-free apart from being nutritious and packed with vitamin C, fiber and protein.

It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie:

Ingredients:

1 can (15oz) of Pumpkin Puree

3 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)

2 scoops Fiit Lyfe Vanilla Protein Powder

1/2 cup of sweetener

1/4 cup almond milk

1 1/2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons turmeric (optional

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 pinch sea salt

Method:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Mix your pumpkin, eggs, vanilla and almond milk together and then add your dry ingredients. Once combined, pour into a greased or sprayed glass pie pan & sprinkle with fall sprinkles if desired!

Bake for 15 minutes and then reduce the heat to 325 degrees F and bake for another 25-30 minutes or until firm and cracks have formed. Let it cool and top with your favorite topping. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Live FIIT, Instagram/fiit_lyfe)

Benefits:

If there is one food item that can lift up your mood or boost it in a jiffy, it has to be pumpkin pie since it is packed with potassium, vitamin C and iron. It benefits the eyesight and the immune system as one slice of it contains more than the recommended daily value of vitamin A while half a cup of it provides nearly a quarter of the daily fiber recommended for adults.

Given that pumpkin is a weight-loss friendly food, move over chocolate cakes for a change and give pumpkin pie a chance as it wins on calories, saturated fat, protein and calcium.

