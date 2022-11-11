Recipe: Ring in snack time early on Friday with these Onion Samosas

Friends are the chutney to our samosa and so, we if you were looking for an excuse to indulge on this crunchy oily food, here's your excuse to try onion samosas for the first time and share it with friends by following an easy recipe that serves 8, perfect for any BFF group. Derived from the Persian word sanbosag and mentioned as sanbusak, sanbusaq, and sanbusaj in 10th–13th century Arab cookery books, India's favourite snack ‘samosa’ has a Central Asian origin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This mood-lifting food is packed with the savoury fillings of spiced potatoes or onions or peas or meat or lentils and the triangular coned samosas are an appetising sight that can make anyone go weak in the knees. They say keep your friends close and your samosas closer so, this Friday we are going to do exactly that as we move over aloo samosa and prep up for tea break in the evening with a platter of Onion Samosas courtesy its drool-worthy recipe below:

Ingredients for stuffing

Onion- 240 g

Cashewnuts- 35 g, broken into small pieces and roasted

Poha- 20 g, roasted

Green chillies- 2 nos, chopped

Coriander- 2 tbsp, chopped

Coriander Powder- ¼ tsp

Dry Mango Powder- ½ tsp

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Garam Masala- ½ tsp

Deggi Mirch- ½ tsp

Roasted Cumin Powder- ½ tsp

Turmeric Powder- ¼ tsp

Salt, to taste

Method for stuffing

Chop the onions. Mix all ingredients for the stuffing together.

Ingredients for Warqi Casing

Refined Flour/Maida – 250 g

Salt – 1/2 tsp

Water for kneading

Ghee – 2 tbsp, melted

Ghee for smearing

Some extra maida for sprinkling

Method for Casing

Mix the flour, salt and ghee. Rub together. Add water and make a firm dough. Cover and let rest. Make 2 inch balls with the dough. Lightly flour a surface and roll each ball in a chapatti shape into 3 inches in diameter.

Lay one of the rotis flat on a lightly floured surface. Spread some ghee on the roti and sprinkle some maida. Do this with 3 rotis. After placing the 4th roti on top, roll into a larger roti of about 7 inches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cut this roti into 4 equal parts. Make a paste out of some maida and water. Spread this flour paste along the edges of one of the four parts. Fold into a cone with one mouth open to put the stuffing in.

Method for Samosa

Put the stuffing in the cone through the opening. Shut the top flap over the stuffing. Press the edges tightly so as to ensure that it doesn’t open up during frying. Heat oil in a kadhai. Deep fry 4 samosas at a time. Don’t overcrowd the pan to avoid the oil cooling down too much. Fry till lightly browned. Serve hot with green chutney and tamarind chutney

(Recipe: Chef Udit Maheshwari)