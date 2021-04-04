Recipe: Say ‘yes’ to umami goodness of Creamy Garlic Butter Tuscan Mushrooms

All those hung up on great vegetarian dinner ideas this Sunday, we got you sorted with a recipe of Creamy Garlic Butter Tuscan Mushrooms that promises chock-full of umami goodness that transforms regular mushrooms into a spectacular dish. This can be enjoyed as a main course or served over plain white rice, mashed potatoes, over your favourite pasta shape, juicy steak or even roast chicken.

So attention vegetarians in the house! If low carb dishes are your bait, check out this recipe of Creamy Garlic Butter Tuscan Mushrooms that is not only easy to make in less than 15 minutes but will also keep you coming back for more courtesy its rich sauce and incredible flavours.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons salted butter

4 cloves garlic, finely diced

21 oz mushrooms, washed and dried with paper towel

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup white wine,

5 oz jarred sun dried tomato strips in oil, (reserve 1 tablespoon of the jarred oil for cooking)

1 1/2 cups heavy cream,

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 cups baby spinach leaves, washed

1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon cornstarch, OPTIONAL -- (mix cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water for a thicker sauce.

1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Method:

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and sauté onion until transparent; add the garlic and cook until fragrant (about one minute). Cook the sun dried tomatoes and oil in with the butter for about 2 minutes to release all of their flavours.

Cook mushrooms in the tomato flavours for about 5 minutes. Pour in the white wine or broth (if using), and allow to reduce to half, while scraping any bits off of the bottom of the pan. (Skip this if you wish.)

Reduce heat to low-medium heat, add the cream and bring to a gentle simmer, while stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to your taste. Add in the spinach leaves; allow to wilt in the sauce, then add in the parmesan cheese.

Allow sauce to simmer for a further minute until cheese melts through the sauce. (For a thicker sauce, add the milk/cornstarch mixture to the centre of the pan, and continue to simmer while quickly stirring the mixture through until the sauce thickens.)

Mix in the herbs and garnish with parsley. Serve over mashed cauliflower, zucchini noodles or steamed veg. Alternatively, serve over pasta, mashed potatoes or rice.

(Recipe: Karina, Instagram/healthyfood.addiction)

Benefits:

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.

Happy binging!

