Recipe: Strawberry ghevar with coconut rabri, mango passion Chandrakala on Holi
- Add all the missing colours to your Covid-19 lockdown Holi with these mouthwatering recipes of strawberry ghevar with coconut rabri and mango passion Chandrakala
Colours, thandai and music are the essence of Holi and no Covid-19 lockdown or curfew could dim the buzz around delicious food that is part of celebration and happy times with our loved ones. As this joyous occasion marks the beginning of Spring and symbolises the triumph of good over evil, it is a beacon of hope, love and merriment and so, we are adding all the missing colours to our Covid-19 lockdown Holi with these mouthwatering recipes of strawberry ghevar with coconut rabri and mango passion Chandrakala.
Strawberry Ghevar with coconut rabri
Ghevar ingredients:
360gm Flour
240 gm Ghee
4 Ice cubes
500 ml Water
500 ml Milk
Ghee (for deep frying)
Method:
Blend all ingredients together to make a smooth batter and deep fry in medium heat to get a nice golden colour.
Syrup ingredients:
500gm Sugar
Water
Method:
Boil it to get a thick syrup.
Rabri ingredients:
1 litre milk
500 ml coconut puree
50 gm sugar
Method:
Reduce it in a slow flame to get a desire texture.
Strawberry Cream ingredients:
500gm Strawberry fresh
500gm strawberry puree
150 gm sugar
10gm pectine
Method:
Boil all ingredients in a pan with pectine and pour in desired silicone mould and freeze it for a day and de mould and use red glaze.
Mango Passion Chandrakala
Chandrakala dough ingredients:
500gm flour
125gm ghee
150gm water
Ghee to fry
Method:
Mix all ingredients together to make dough and rest for an hour.
Chandrakala stuffing ingredients:
200gm Mawa
100gm grated coconut
50gm chopped cashew nut
50gm chopped almond
50gm Raisin
20 gm ghee
2gm Cardamom powder
Method:
Syrup ingredients:
500gm Sugar
500ml Water
Method:
Boil it to get a thick syrup.
Strawberry Cream ingredients:
180gm passion puree
90 gm mango puree
120gm Egg yolk
150gm egg
135 gm sugar
3gm gelatin
135 gm Butter cube
Method:
Boil the puree then add the egg sugar mix and cook it at 85 degrees celsium in medium heat. Once it reaches the temperature remove from heat and add gelatin and butter and blend it.
Set in a mould for a day. De mould glaze and put on top of chandrakala. Enjoy!
(All recipes: Chef Nayindra B. Chetry, Executive Pastry Chef at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitfield Hotel & Convention Center)
Have a memorable and safe celebration at home!