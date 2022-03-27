Recipe: Super-easy summer drink for PCOS gut healing

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, that may lead to many health complications in women suffering from it can be managed effectively by adding nutritious food to the daily diet and avoiding processed food, simple carbs and sugar. Women who suffer from PCOS report high insulin levels which make them crave for more carbs and sweets which could lead to extra calorie intake and promote obesity. (Also read: Suffering from PCOS? Foods to lose weight and reverse the condition)

With regular exercise, high fibre and protein intake, probiotics, herbal teas and food rich in omega-3 fatty acids, PCOS-related complications can be minimised.

Sattu (flour made of roasted and ground barley or gram) in summer can be a very good addition to the diet of those with PCOS. Considering people with this condition tend to feel bloated and constipated, this drink can be extremely beneficial.

Gut health expert and nutritionist Avantii Deshpande took to Instagram to share a healthy drink made of sattu and curd for people with PCOS.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

1 tbsp sattu (roasted gram flour atta)

1 cup curd

Black salt

Cumin powder

Asafoetida powder

Chopped coriander

300 ml water

Makes one glass

Method

Take all the ingredients in a bowl, mix well and pour it in a glass.

Benefits of Sattu in summer season

Sattu, which is prepared by dry-roasting bengal gram is the perfect superfood for summer season. The food's cooling properties protect one from harsh summer heat and can be eaten in many forms. Sattu sharbat is quite popular and one can have it in a sweet or salted form.

Sattu is loaded with fibre and other essential minerals, vitamins, iron and calcium. A high protein source, is can be quite filling and reduces inflammation. Sattu has low-glycaemic index and is considered beneficial for diabetes patients. It improves bowel movements and flushes out toxins from the body.