Recipe: Tame sudden sweet cravings with lip-smacking Gulab Jamun Thandai Mousse
recipe

Recipe: Tame sudden sweet cravings with lip-smacking Gulab Jamun Thandai Mousse

Why wait for Holi when you can have thandai at home? Move over regular desserts like gulab jamun or mousse and whip up your own indulgent and cooling dessert of Gulab Jamun Thandai Mousse at home in less than an hour. Check out the recipe inside that serves two
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Recipe: Tame sudden sweet cravings with lip-smacking Gulab Jamun Thandai Mousse(Masaledaar Modern India Kitchen)

Native to India and largely associated with the festivals of Maha Shivaratri, Holi or Holla mahalla, thandai is a healthy cold drink which is nutritious while gulab jamun is integral to various festive celebrations. However, we feel why wait for Holi to have thandai or why wait for Eid or Diwali to pop a gulab jamun in mouth when you can tame your sudden sweet cravings with them at home.

Move over regular desserts like gulab jamun or mousse and whip up your own indulgent and cooling dessert of Gulab Jamun Thandai Mousse at home in less than an hour. Check out the recipe below that serves two.

Ingredient for gulab jamun:

Cow milk mawa- 100 gm

Maida-20 gm

Pista-5 gm

Saffron-6 strands

Elaichi powder- 2 gm

Desi ghee- 200 ml

Method:

Grate mawa, add maida and knead for a smooth dough. Make 6 equal balls and stuff with pista and saffron. Heat desi ghee in a pan and fry gulab jamun on slow heat.

Ingredients for sugar syrup:

Sugar- 100 gm

Water- 100 ml

Method:

In a pan put sugar and water and boil till 1 string consistency. Remove from heat and keep it luke warm and add fried gulab jamuns.

Ingredients for thandai mousse:

Whipped cream- 100 gm

Thandai syrup- 30 ml

Veg gelatin- 2 gm

Method:

Mix whipped cream, thandai syrup and gelatin together.

Method for assembling:

Take two bowls and add 3 piece of gulab jamun in each. Equally pour the mousse mixture on the top of gulab jamun. Chill in refrigerator for 1 hour. Garnish with chopped pistachio and ready to serve.

(Recipe: Masaledaar Modern India Kitchen, Thane)

