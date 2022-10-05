Recipe: This creamy vegan mushroom is the perfect mid-week escapism

According to health experts, to add fats and protein in your vegan diet, include non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, zucchini, leafy greens, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, bell peppers, mushrooms while condiments includes fresh herbs, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, salt, pepper, spices. If you are on a vegan diet, get ready to taste the best creamy vegan mushroom and you might not want to order next time from the restaurant because just as a spoon of this warm creamy vegan mushroom will go in your mouth on a mid-week evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town.

That is the magic of this simple recipe of creamy vegan mushroom that tastes just like the one at a restaurant but can be very easily prepared in your kitchen.

Ingredients:

* Flour (150 g)

* semolina/suji (150 g)

* 1/2 tsp salt

* 3/4 cup water (150 ml)

* 2 tsp olive oil

* Turmeric (optional)

Ingredients for mushroom sauce:

*250 gms mushrooms fresh and or mixed variety

*1/4 cup cheddar or parmesan or mix

*1/2 cup cream

*1 tbsp Butter

Method to make the dough:

Mix the flour, semolina and salt in a bowl. Create a well. Pour in water and olive oil, mix together until well combined. Transfer to a working surface and knead to a smooth and soft dough, about 8-10 minutes. (Add more flour if the dough is too wet, add more water, if too dry).

Form to a ball, wrap in cling foil and let chill in the fridge for 1/2 hour. Cut pasta (see step-by-step pictures in the text above). After the dough has been refrigerated for 30 minutes, place it on a floured working surface and thinly roll it out using a rolling pin (or pasta machine, if you have one).

Dust with more flour (to prevent sticking) and loosely roll it up. Use a very sharp knife and cut the roll into strips. Use your fingers to unroll the noodles and lay them loosely into several bundles to create noodle nests. To cook, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente for about 2-3 minutes & strain. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water.

Method for the sauce:

In a pan add nutter on low flame with fresh cooking cream, followed by the cheese. Cook this all on a low flame till it comes together. Add the pasta water to get your preferred consistency. Add the drained pasta to your sauce and serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Megha Jhunjhunwala)