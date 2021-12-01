Recipe: This Scottish Roast Chicken will make you feel Christmas arrived early

As we pull up our socks to ease out the carbon footprint, we are saying “no” to the delivery of the bucket of chicken drumsticks even if it is the peak of holiday season and are whipping up our own stack of Scottish Roast Chicken to serve the whole family with plenty of leftovers which makes us feel that Christmas arrived early. December has just kickstarted and while Christmas is still a few weeks away, this mouthwatering must-try recipe of Scottish Roast Chicken is all we need to make the wait less harder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken cleaned

2-3 onion chopped

100 gms butter

200 grams oats

1 tbs (15 gms) coriander powder

1 tbs (15 gms) crushed pepper

1 tsp (5 gms) nutmeg

½ cup (150 ml) olive oil

1-2 no. carrots

1-2 no. celery stick

3-5 springs rosemary

4-5 cloves garlic chopped

Salt to taste

1-2 meter muslin cloth

Method:

Prepare oat stuffing - Melt butter in pan sauté minced onion on medium heat, stirring frequently, until light brown. Add oats, coriander powder, nutmeg powder, cook until oats are golden brown, stirring frequently, Approx. 5 min.

Prepare marinate - Chopped rosemary, olive oil, hopped garlic, sliced celery stick, chopped onion, salt mix well.

For chicken - Clean the chicken well, fill main cavity area of chicken with prepared oat stuffing. Marinate with the prepared oil (keep half of the oil marination aside), fasten the whole chicken with the muslin cloth tightly. Keep it for a day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take out the muslin cloth, place chicken, breast up, in a roasting pan. Put some carrots, halved onions, around chicken. Brush chicken and onions with olive oil. Leave uncovered and roast at 375 F (170 C), for approximately 1 ½ hr. Baste several times with remaining oil during cooking.

Once done serve with mashed potato or sautéed veggies.

(Recipe: Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club—Bangalore)

Benefits:

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}