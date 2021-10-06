Recipe: This Vanilla Bean Bundt Cake is beyond perfect for fall baking season

Autumn is here and nothing makes us more excited for this season than bundt cakes and the thought of all of those other warm, cozy, spiced fall desserts that are waiting in our recipe box to be baked. Inspired by a traditional European cake known as Gugelhupf, bundt cakes are baked in a Bundt pan and shaped into a distinctive doughnut shape.

This autumn, a lip-smacking Vanilla Bean Bundt Cake is sure to make a show-stopping display on any dessert table. Check out its simple recipe below which is beyond perfect for fall baking season.

Ingredients:

250g unsalted butter at room temperature, plus extra for lining the bundt tin

250g plain flour

1½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

225g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod, split lengthways, seeds scraped out with the edge of a knife

4 eggs, at room temperature

Ingredients to serve:

Edible flowers (optional)

Whipped cream

Fresh strawberries

Bundt tin

Method:

Heat the oven to 180°C. Generously butter the inside of the bundt tin using a brush to get into the corners. You need to be rather generous with the butter, otherwise the cake won’t turn out perfectly.

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. In another large bowl, using an electric whisk or in the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter, sugar and vanilla seeds until very pale and fluffy.

Add the eggs one at a time, whisking well after each addition. Make sure to scrape down the sides in between. Using a metal spoon, fold in the flour mixture carefully, so as to not knock out the air that’s been whisked in.

Spoon the mixture into the greased bundt tin and then smooth the top, then bake for 35-40 min or until a skewer/toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Leave the cake to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then turn out on to a wire rack to cool completely.

Add on edible flowers to decorate, if you’d like. Cut into slices and serve with whipped cream and fresh strawberries or any other berries you’d like.

(Recipe: Tanaya Sharma, founder of Over The Top [OTT])

Benefits:

Vanilla beans offer highly versatile health benefits as they may offer antioxidant effects, may have anti-inflammatory properties, may benefit brain health and may help reduce added sugar intake. Vanilla has fewer calories and carbohydrates than sugar hence, can be used as a sugar substitute.

It can reduce high blood glucose levels to help lead a more heart-healthy lifestyle. Eating it may also help relieve pain for conditions like arthritis.

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.

Their strong astringent, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidants properties not only protect skin from harmful UV rays but also treat burns and delay ageing. Strawberries prevent hair loss and the vitamin C in them encourages iron absorption and encourages better hair growth.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter