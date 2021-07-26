Recipe: Treat Monday blues to health snack of Granola butter banana pretzel bite

Well-timed snacks play an important role in managing our hunger and boosting nutrition hence, before the Monday blues take a toll on us we decided to whip up some Granola butter banana pretzel bites. Nothing beats fresh homemade evening snacks that are not only healthy but also easy to make. Right?

If you are looking for a tasty snack to lift up your mood in a jiffy and beat Monday blues hollow, try this recipe of Granola butter banana pretzel bites. No matter what the question is, the answer is surely chocolate and this Monday, all we need is a little love but a pretzel bite dipped in chocolate doesn’t hurt too.

As we enter a new work week, we are letting Granola butter banana pretzel bites paint our Monday blues, chocolatey with health. Check out the recipe of Granola butter banana pretzel bites here:

Ingredients:

pretzel twists

Granola butter or any nut/seed butter

Banana slices

Chocolate

Method:

Lay pretzels flat on a piece of parchment paper. Add banana slice and dollop of granola butter and top with another pretzel.

Pop in freezer for 30 minutes. Melt chocolate and dip half of the pretzel bite in the chocolate and place back on parchment paper.

Freeze again until chocolate hardens and enjoy! (You can keep them in the freezer otherwise the pretzels and bananas get soggy and mushy)

(Recipe: Erin Christ, Instagram/bodybybreakfast)

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. They not only improve digestive health and aid in weight loss but also support heart health, improve insulin sensitivity and contain powerful antioxidants.

Apart from lifting up your mood in a jiffy or being a mood enhancer, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content. It has several other health benefits like being aphrodisiac and helping protect your skin against the sun by acting as a sunscreen.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter