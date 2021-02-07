Recipe: Try this Rose Bacon Quiche recipe with your Valentine this V-day

They say there is 'no love greater than the love of food', and come Valentine's Day this love of food is best shared with the one we love. Given how the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world, and although numbers may be dipping right now, it is still advisable to stay at home, and if one does venture out to wear masks, sanitize and practise social distancing. However, if you and your partner are one of those people who prefer staying home and enjoying a homecooked meal, this Bacon Quiche recipe is perfect for you. And if you prefer Kosher or vegetarian options, the bacon can just as easily be replaced with turkey and vegan bacon.

INGREDIENTS:

1 (9 inch) unbaked deep dish pie crust

13 slices bacon, divided

1 teaspoon butter

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 cup cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 small onion, diced

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

½ cup shredded Gruyere cheese

3 green onions, thinly sliced

6 eggs

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon white sugar

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

METHOD:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

2. Place 10 slices bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crispy and evenly browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and crumble.

3. Heat butter and olive oil in a same skillet over medium heat. Stir in mushrooms and onion. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms and onions are slightly brown and tender, about 8 minutes.

4.Sprinkle mushroom-onion mixture, crumbled bacon, Swiss cheese, Gruyere cheese, and green onions into the pie crust.

5. Whisk eggs slightly in a bowl; beat in cream, 3/4 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, sugar, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper. Pour egg mixture carefully into the pie crust.

6. Thread a toothpick through 1 end of 1 of the remaining bacon slices; roll the bacon around the toothpick to form a rose shape. Repeat with the remaining bacon slices. Arrange bacon roses on top of the quiche.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

8. Reduce oven temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Continue baking until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 30 minutes more. Cover with aluminum foil if top is getting too brown. Let quiche rest for 10 minutes before cutting. Enjoy with your Valentine!

(Recipe courtesy allrecipes.com)