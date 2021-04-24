Recipe: Vegan and gluten free Sabudana Thalipeeth is the perfect fasting snack

Sabudana or sago or tapioca pearls are a staple of most food eaten during Navratri fasting and other religious fasting done by Hindus, as during fasting period believers steer clear of onions, garlic and certain grains. However if you are someone who enjoys vegan and vegetarian snacks, and is avoiding gluten, then thalipeeth is a perfect snacking option. Thalipeeth is a crispy on the outside and soft on the inside pancake made with tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, ground peanuts, chilli, curry leaves and spices and is also known as Upvasache Thalipeeth in Marathi as it is mostly consumed during fasts. This recipe is perfect for those who love Sabudana Vada but don't want to eat something that is fried. This recipe take 30 minutes to prepare and another thirty to cook the thalipeeth, although a certain amount of time (4 hours) is required to soak the tapioca pearls. Check out the easy recipe for Sabudana thalipeeth:

For soaking sabudana

Ingredients:

• Sabudana 1 cup (sago)

• Water 1 cup

Method:

• Wash the sabudana thoroughly ensuring with minimum starch.

• Soak the sabudana in equal parts of water for minimum 4-5 hours.

For making thalipeeth

Ingredients:

• Potatoes 4-5 medium sized (boiled)

• Green chillies 1-2 nos. (chopped)

• Curry leaves 4-5 nos. (chopped)

• Fresh coriander leaves 1 tbsp (chopped)

• Sugar 1 tsp

• Cumin seeds (jeera) 1 tsp

• Peanuts 1/4th cup (roasted & crushed)

• Lemon juice 1 tsp

• Salt to taste

• Oil 1 tsp

Method:

• In a big mixing bowl mix and combine all the ingredients with soaked sabudana.

• Take a portion of mixture and place it on a butter paper & press with your palms into a thin layer. Make a hole in the centre.

• Place the thalipeeth on a medium hot tawa, pour the oil in the centre.

• Cook on both the sides until crisp and golden brown.

• Serve hot.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)