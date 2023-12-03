Fish is a great heart-healthy food which reduces blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol, known risk factors for heart disease and while fish is loaded with the goodness of many nutrients, the magic ingredient for heart health here is omega-3 fatty acids. The same goes for seer fish or ‘Surmai Fish’ which is found in abundance in the Indian Ocean and adjoining seas of India and is a type of mackerel which apart from preventing high blood pressure and heart problems, is an excellent source of lean protein and contains calcium and phosphorus in large amounts that can help in preventing osteoporosis. Savour the flavours of the coast with this authentic Fish Moilee recipe (Photo by Freshtohome)

One can use seer fish to whip up Fish Fish Moilee or Fish Molee, which is a popular and flavourful South Indian seafood, particularly associated with the coastal state of Kerala. Seer Fish and Pomfret Fish are best used for this mildly flavoured fish preparation that has all the flavours of the fish and the creamy silky fresh coconut milk. Check out its recipe below and thank us later -

INGREDIENTS:

Seer fish slices: 6 nos

Turmeric powder:1 tsp

Lemon juice: half a lemon

Salt: to taste

GRAVY:

Coconut oil: 3 tbsp

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Curry leaves: 2 springs

Onion slice: 100 gm

Ginger julienne: 10 gm

Tomato dices: 30 gm

Turmeric powder:1/2 tsp

Coconut milk (second milk): 200 ml

Coconut milk (first milk):100 ml

Vinegar: 1 tsp

METHOD:

Clean and wash the fish slices thoroughly. Apply the turmeric powder, salt and lemon juice on the fish and keep aside. Heat up a non-stick pan and grill the fish on both sides to a golden and keep aside.

Heat up a thick bottom sauce pan or kadai and add the coconut oil. Crackle the mustard seeds and add the curry leaves. Add the sliced onion and ginger and sauté to translucent. Add the tomato dices and turmeric powder.

Sauté for a few minutes and add the first coconut milk and grilled slices of fish. Add the salt and vinegar. Add the first coconut milk and switch off the flame. Don’t allow the gravy to boil again as first coconut milk might spilt because of boiling.

Transfer to a serving dish and serve along with Appam, Idiyappam etc.

(Recipe: Chef Aji Joseph)