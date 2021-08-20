Recipe: This quick and easy fruit chaat is absolutely irresistible

We all love fruit salad, they are much yummier than the usual leafy salads, add just a drizzle of honey, some nuts and you will have a dish which has a multitude of textures and flavours. This recipe for fruit salad by Chef Ranveer Brar has sweet potato, apple, kiwi, pineapple, pomegranate, honey and other delectable ingredients. And what's even better, it won't take you longer than 30 minutes to do it all.

Sweet Potato is a great healthy alternative to potatoes as it is a good source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, great for gut health. They also are a rich source of beta carotene which is beneficial for one's vision. Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

3-4 medium roasted Sweet Potato - diced

1 medium Apple - diced

1 Kiwi - diced

½ Pineapple - diced

1 tbsp Flavourless Oil

Sendha Namak to taste

½ tsp roasted Cumin Powder

A pinch of Black Pepper Powder

1 tsp Honey

For Spicy Honey

2 heaped tbsp Honey

Sendha Namak to taste

½ tsp roasted Cumin Powder

¼ tsp Black Pepper Powder

For Serving

4 tbsp Curd

Spicy Honey

Pomegranate Pearls

fresh Coriander Leaves

Method to prepare

In a bowl add roasted sweet potato, apple, kiwi, pineapple, flavorless oil, sendha namak, roasted cumin powder, black pepper powder, honey and mix everything properly until coated well.

Now take a wooden skewer and put a dice of apple than sweet potato, kiwi, pineapple and again a dice of apple. Repeat this process with the rest of the fruit on the wooden skewers.

Now heat a pan and lightly roast them from all sides until lightly golden then remove and keep aside for further use.

For Spicy Honey

In a bowl add honey, sendha namak, roasted cumin powder, black pepper powder and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use

For Assembling The Chaat

On a serving plate spread the curd in a strip then place the skewers, now drizzle the spicy honey and garnish with pomegranate pearls, coriander leaves. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

