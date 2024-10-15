Secret to making perfect Sitaphal Rabri at home revealed. 3-step dessert recipe inside

Rabri is a classic dessert in Indian cuisine that has been enjoyed for centuries and is traditionally served during festivals or special occasions as a symbol of indulgence and celebration in Indian households. The addition of the star ingredient - sitaphal or custard apple - to the rabri elevates the dessert by adding a unique layer of flavour, making it more refreshing and nutritious as the fruit’s natural sweetness reduces the need for added sugar, making the dish a slightly healthier alternative to other sugar-heavy desserts. Secret to making perfect Sitaphal Rabri at home revealed. Check out the dessert recipe inside (Photo by Stahl)

Whether it is Karwa Chauth, Diwali, or a family gathering, this dessert is a crowd-pleaser that leaves a lasting impression and is also often served during religious fasting or as a special treat during auspicious occasions. So, while we are at the peak of the Indian festive calendar, straighten your chef's hat and prepare Sitaphal Rabri by following a few simple steps.

Serves 2:

Ingredients:

1 litre milk

1/4 cup jaggery

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Pulp of 1 Sitaphal

Kadhai

Ingredients to garnish:

Rose petals

Pistachio slivers

Silver vark

Saffron milk

Method:

For best results, bring the milk to a boil in a kadhai. Once it boils, lower the flame and simmer it till it reduces to half. Keep stirring occasionally. Once the milk is reduced to half, add cardamom powder, jaggery and Sitaphal pulp. Give a mix and once the jaggery melts, remove from flame and cool. Garnish with saffron milk, rose petals, slivered pistachios and silver vark. Serve chilled and enjoy!

(Recipe: Chef Neha Deepak Shah)

Benefits:

Sitaphal, commonly known as custard apple, is a tropical fruit with a sweet, creamy pulp that carries significant nutritional value as it is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, helps boost immunity, promotes healthy skin and improves digestion. The calcium and protein content from the rabri milk make it beneficial for bone health while the almonds and pistachios used as garnishes, provide essential fatty acids and vitamin E, enhancing the overall nutritional profile of the dish.