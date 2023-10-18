Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 5: Delicious banana bhog recipes for Maa Skandamata

Navdurga or nine avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped during Navratri. On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. With four arms and three eyes, Skandamata rides a lion. She's a mother of Lord Kartikeya and carries a lotus flower in one hand, and baby Kartikeya on the other. Devotees who worship her also have the grace of Lord Kartikeya as the goddess is carrying him. An epitome of motherly love, Maa Skandamata blesses her devotees with wisdom, prosperity and power. A prasad of bananas is offered to Maa Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 4: Delectable bhog recipes to offer Maa Kushmanda)

Here are two easy recipes that you can make:

1. Quick coconut banana bhog

(Recipe: YouTube/Cook with Bhavi)

Ingredients

Ghee - 1tsp

Desiccated coconut - 2tbsp

Jaggery - 2 tsp

Cardamom - pinch

Almonds - 2-3

Cashews - 2-3

Banana - 1

Method

Heat ghee in a wok and roast desiccated coconut on medium flame till it turns fragrant and slightly brown.

Add jaggery and cardamom. Mix well.

Crush almonds and cashews and add them to the mix and keep roasting.

Chop banana into small pieces and add it to the wok. Mix everything well.

Garnish with rose petals and offer the bhog to Maa Skandamata.

2. Farali banana cake

(Recipe by YouTube/Sattvik Kitchen)

Ingredients

Dates - 1 cup (150 grams)

Hot milk - 1/2 cup

Ripe banana - 2 medium size

Oil - 1/3 cup (60 ml)

Farali flour/vrat atta - 1 1/2 cup (200 grams)

Ground cinnamon/dalchini - 1 tsp

Baking soda -1 1/2 tsp

Lukewarm water - 3 tbsp

Chopped dry fruits - 1/4 cup

Method

Take dates in a bowl and pour hot milk over it. Soak it for 30 minutes.

Add it in blender jar and also put chopped ripe banana.

Blend it to make a smooth paste

Add oil to the paste and mix well for 1-2 minutes. Then add farali flour as well as cinnamon to the mix.

Put baking soda and then add lukewarm water to the paste and then add chopped dry fruits. Mix everything well.

Grease 6-inch cake tin, attach butter paper and fill it with batter. Level it up nicely and add chopped dry fruits

Bake 180 degrees for 30-35 minutes in a preheated oven. Unmould once cooled.

