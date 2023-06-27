Simple and healthy grilling recipes for Eid-ul-Adha BBQs

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is the perfect excuse to indulge in grand feasts and partake in get-togethers. When it comes to making your Eid indulgence guilt-free and fun, there is nothing quite like the experience of barbecue which not only adds to the allure of Eid but is also a healthy way to prepare spicy, tangy and smoky non-veg and veg delights. This Eid give your mutton and chicken a healthy makeover with these amazing grilling recipes. (Also read: Bakhreid 2023 special: 6 delicious recipes to make your Eid ul Adha feast more memorable)

Shruti Keluskar, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine SB Road, Pune shares some healthy BBQ recipes for your Eid party.

1. Mutton Soulaki

Ingredients:

100 gm boneless mutton

1 tsbp ginger garlic paste

1 cup curd

Chili powder

Coriander powder

1 onion

1 capsicum

1 tomato

1 tbsp oil

Instructions:

Meat cubes are pricked and then marinated in garlic, ginger, yoghurt, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Leave overnight.

Cut tomatoes, onions, and capsicum into cubes to match the meat.

Thread a cube of meat on the skewer after a slice of tomato, onion, and capsicum.

Drizzle any remaining juices.

Brush some oil.

Cook over a grill or a barbeque pit.

Serve hot and enjoy!

2. Smoked fish tikkas

Ingredients:

Boneless fish

100 gm curd

Red chili powder

Garam masala

Ginger garlic paste

Instructions:

Fish should be cleaned and cubed before being seasoned with salt and set aside.

Mix the yoghurt with the ingredients for the marinade.

Take the fish, and let it marinade for six hours.

Place the fish tikkas delicately on a skewer, then cook in a hot tandoor.

Serve after squeezing some lemon juice on it.

3. A veggie cheesy skewer

Ingredients:

For skewers –

2-3 garlic cloves

1 tsp cumin powder

Black pepper

200 gm paneer

1 cucumber

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 capsicum

1 bell pepper

1 onion (all veggies diced in cubes)

Chili flakes

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For dip –

250 ml hung curd

Chili powder

Black pepper (as required)

½ bowl of Dill leaves and coriander, chopped

Instructions:

Garlic, cumin, black pepper and salt should all be added to the grinder. Blend everything together.

Combine the paste with the olive oil, and lemon juice.

Thread capsicum, bell pepper, onion, paneer and onion on the skewers.

Apply marinade by massaging the skewers.

Olive oil is sprayed on the grill pan before it is heated.

Grill the veggies by gently lowering the skewers into the pan.

Put hung curd, coriander, and salt in a bowl. Also, add chilli powder, black pepper, and dill leaves.

Blend it thoroughly, then serve it with the skewers.

4. Tofu skewers

Ingredients:

100 g tofu

1 Zucchini

1 Mango

2-3 chili

1 Lime

Instructions:

In a grinder, add raw mango with chillies and 1 tbsp lime juice.

Dice tofu in cubes and zucchini in slices.

Brush the paste over tofu and zucchini and put it aside for 2 hours.

Thread Tofu and zucchini alternately and grill them over a griller until cooked.

Serve these delicious tofu skewers with some chilled lemonade to the side.

5. Paneer and mango chutney kebabs

Ingredients:

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

2 tbsp mango chutney

1 tsp oil

2 carrots

200 g paneer

Instructions:

Mix all the spices with mango chutney and add it to paneer cut in cubes.

Marinate this mix for 2 hours.

Take some skewers and thread the paneer with some sliced carrots.

Barbecue the paneer and serve hot

6. Chicken with Chimichurri

(Recipe by Chef Nikhil Kedar, Executive Sous Chef at The Park, Navi Mumbai)

Ingredients

● 1 cup of finely chopped parsley

● Garlic

● Virgin olive

● Red wine vinegar

● Fresh or dried oregano.

● Black pepper

● Red pepper flakes

Method

1. Finely chop parsley leaves, and mince fresh garlic clove. Add both to a small bowl.

2. Add remaining ingredients: Stir together the oil, vinegar, oregano, salt (for ideally seasoned chicken, use 1/2 tsp of fine sea salt), pepper, and red pepper flakes.

3. Marinate: Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Pro Tip:

● You can substitute the chicken thighs with chicken breast but cut larger chicken breasts in half lengthwise to make thinner cutlets.

● You can also use chicken tenders, but keep in mind that light-meat chicken will cook faster than dark-meat chicken.

How to Make Chimichurri Chicken

● Chimichurri should be blended in the refrigerator for at least two hours and preferably overnight.

● To marinate chicken, combine the salt, half of the chimichurri sauce, and the chicken in a bowl.

● Place in the refrigerator overnight or cover and marinate for 15 minutes.

● Cook - You may either grill the chicken at 425 degrees Fahrenheit or over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes per side, or you can sauté it for 5-7 minutes per side over medium heat.

● On the stovetop, warm an olive oil-coated skillet over medium heat, add the chicken and sauté for 5-7 minutes, or until fully done, on each side.

● Add more sauce – transfer the chicken to a serving platter and spoon the remaining Chimichurri sauce over the chicken pieces.

Tips for a healthy BBQ

Shruti Keluskar also shares tips for a healthy BBQ

Be mindful of what you are eating. Instead of putting a greasy dish on your plate, take this chance to pick a healthy dish that is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

As for the dressings or marinades, try to limit the creamy condiments like mayonnaise. You can substitute with an olive oil-based dressing.

When it comes to high protein alternates go for chicken, fish and tofu. Though red meats are beneficial and are good sources of iron and B vitamins they are also high in calories and saturated fat.

Load up your dish high with the vibrant selection of salad and vegetables.