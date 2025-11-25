Simple kitchen hacks you can use at home to keep coriander fresh, green and crisp for days

Coriander is used in almost every Indian kitchen, but it also dries or spoils faster than most herbs. To help people store it better, digital creator and chef Kabir Chugh recently posted a viral Instagram video showing two easy methods anyone can try at home. He said even after “so many years of working in the industry,” he was surprised to learn one of the techniques from his masy in Dubai. Hacks to keep coriander fresh(Unsplash)

Method 1: The restaurant-style technique

In the video, Kabir begins with a viewer’s question: “How do we store coriander?” When asked whether the tip is for someone’s mother, he laughs and says, “Yes! I’ll show you!”

He explains the first technique used in professional kitchens. Kabir says,

“You basically take a paper towel, You put it in between, maaro some paani (sprinkle some water) for hydration and moisture, wrap it in between and put it to sleep in a container.”

According to him, this method works well because refrigerators tend to dry out herbs. He adds that a light sprinkle of water is enough to maintain moisture without causing spoilage.

He further explains in the caption, “A little splatter on the paper will just keep the moisture right for it to not dry… And always cut the roots plus spoilt leaves.”

Method 2: The ‘Real Tariqa’ plant-style storage

Kabir then reveals what he calls the best method: “This is average tariqa (technique), I will show you the real tariqa.”

He says you do not even need a fridge for this hack. The method is simple: cut the roots, place the coriander upright in a glass jar filled with water, and keep it in a cool place with soft sunlight.

Kabir explains, “Now because it is an active plant, it will take water from beneath and stay fresh for as long as you like. Look at how khila khila it is!”

He also warns not to keep it near heat sources like a gas stove, “Don’t place it in very hot place… it will die.” The water should be changed every second day.

Also read: Benefits of eating fennel seeds: From managing cholesterol to decreasing risks of cardiovascular diseases and more

Advice for restaurants and cloud kitchens

Kabir notes that restaurant kitchens are usually too hot for the jar method. In his caption, he writes, “For restaurants and cloud kitchens… the first technique is the best unless you can actually just grow a coriander plant.”

FAQs

1. How can I keep coriander fresh for a long time at home?

You can keep coriander fresh using two methods: wrap it in a lightly damp paper towel and store it in an airtight container in the fridge, or place the coriander in a glass jar filled with water and keep it in a cool spot with gentle sunlight.

2. Why does coriander spoil quickly in the fridge?

Coriander dries out in the fridge because cold air removes moisture. Adding slight hydration with a damp paper towel prevents it from drying and keeps it fresh longer.