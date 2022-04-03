Spring recipes: Rose Cardamom, Caramel Surprise Cold Brew, Lavender White Mocha

Rose, caramel, lavender and hibiscus lattes are always a hit in spring season and one sip of them will make you understand why, like we do, especially now that we have laid our hands on their homemade recipes to fill our coffee cups full of coolness as the weather warms up. The best thing about coffee is that there is no specific recipe of brewing it, whether hot or cold, bitter or sweet, viscous or sloppy.

A luscious cup of coffee is not just a beverage, it is a conversation starter, it fuels energy into the most slothful people, keeps students awake while studying for exams, fixes bad mood and infuses novel ideas upon a sip. If you are a coffee connoisseur like us who is looking for some refreshing coffee drinks or sultry iced coffee break that is perfect for spring, search no more as we got you sorted with Rose Cardamom Coldbrew, Caramel Surprise Cold Brew, Lavender White Mocha recipes that have bright colours, fruity flavours and will keep you filling your coffee cups.

1. Rose Cardamom Coldbrew

Rose Cardamom Coldbrew (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)

Ingredients:

1 cup Coldbrew

1 teaspoon Simple Syrup

1 cup half and half

1 tablespoon rosewater

1 teaspoon cardamom

Method:

Mix together half and half and cardamom. Add the rosewater and a dash of the creamer to a glass filled with ice and coldbrew. Half and half - it's that simple. Half whole milk, half heavy cream. The texture is thicker and more luscious than milk, but less decadent and rich than cream. The ideal coffee for this recipe is made with Moka pot or home espresso machine.

2. Caramel Surprise Cold Brew

Caramel Surprise Cold Brew (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)

Ingredients:

1–2 cups Coldbrew

Handful of ice

1–2 tablespoons coconut milk

1–2 teaspoons caramel syrup

Pinch of sweetener of choice (if desired)

Method:

You can prepare coldbrew at home using French press or in a mason jar using muslin cloth, important is perfect coffee blend for your coldbrew. Keep prepared cold brew coffee in a pitcher or carafe in the refrigerator. Pour 1 cup (8-ounces) of coffee into a mug, cup or glass jar filled with ice. Stir in coconut milk and caramel syrup. Add sweetener, if desired. Serve immediately. The ideal coffee for this recipe is made with Moka pot or home espresso machine.

3. Lavender White Mocha

Lavender White Mocha (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)

Ingredients:

White Chocolate Sauce 30ml

Lavender Syrup 15ml

4 Oz. Milk

1 Shots Espresso

Whipped Cream (Optional)

Lavender Sugar (Optional)

Method:

Add white chocolate syrup and a splash of lavender syrup to a mug, extract shot of espresso and pour milk like latte. Top with whipped cream, white chocolate shavings to get an aromatic and creamy chocolate coffee drink.

(Recipes: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer)

Benefits:

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

