Spruce up your tea time with this Aloo Rawa Bonda recipe

Indians absolutely love their tea and tea time snacks, in fact we are almost always looking for an excuse to have either no matter the time of day. Potato dishes are also a staple when it comes to both meals and snacks of Indian cuisine, and spicy potato delicacies and sweet tea are a perfect flavour combination when you think about it. This recipe for Aloo Rawa Bonda by Chef Ranveer Brar is a quick one to whip in under 40 minutes and can be made as a perfect snack for those rainy evenings when you're looking for an accompaniment to sip your tea with. Check it out:

Ingredients

For Tempering

2 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

1 tbsp Gota Urad

1 inch Ginger - chopped

2 fresh Green Chillies - chopped

1 sprig Curry Leaves - roughly torn

¼ tsp Asafoetida

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

¼ tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

Water

4 medium Potatoes - boiled & mashed

Salt to taste

⅓ cup Boiled Corn Kernels - roughly chopped

Rawa Mixture

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves - chopped

Oil for frying

2 tbsp Rawa

½ tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Oil

For Rawa Mixture

½ cup Rawa

½ cup Curd

For Salad

½ medium Onion - sliced

few Coriander Leaves - roughly torn

Method to prepare

For Rawa Mixture

In a bowl add rawa, curd and mix everything properly then keep aside for further use.

For Tempering

In a pan heat oil and add mustard seeds, gota urad, ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, asafoetida, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder and saute for half a minute.

Now add water and stir it for a few seconds then add mashed potatoes, salt and mix everything properly then continue cooking for a minute on medium heat.

Then add chopped corn kernels and stir it once then remove in a bowl and let it cool down a little bit.

Now add the rawa mixture, coriander leaves, dry rawa and a mixture of oil and baking soda then mix everything properly.

Heat a pan with oil then add a spoonful of the mixture in the pan and press it a little bit then cook it from both sides until golden brown and crispy. Repeat this process with a rest of the mixture.

OR can be made using an appam mould by an adding spoonful of mixture and then cooking it from all sides until golden brown and crispy.

Serve hot with salad and green chutney.

For Salad

In a bowl mix sliced onions, fresh coriander leaves then keep aside for further use.

Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

