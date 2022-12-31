Start New Year 2023 with colourful appetizer of Mozzarella Pepper Bacon Skewer

2022 would not have been the same without the sweet and spicy moments with our family and eternally grateful friendships that kept us afloat and while we are unbelievably excited to see what 2023 has planned for us, we can't help but get together with our loved ones over good food this New Year's Eve. If you are looking to whip up a simple and delicious dish last minute to serve the guests tastebuds, we got you covered with a recipe of Mozzarella Pepper and Bacon Skewer with Honey Mustard Mayo Dressing.

Being at home, things have to be fast in preparing, great in visual and great on one's tastebuds as it has to have a “whoa” factor so coming to the New Year's Eve, what better to start 2023 that with a colourful appetizer which goes well with any drink? The dish is flavourful in all manners and truly to be binged on this New Year's Eve.

Ingredients:

Roasted red pepper cut in to strips

Cooked bacon chicken

Cherry size mozzarella balls

Basil leaves fresh

Honey mustard mayo dressing

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Skewers/wooden stick

Method:

First, grill the peppers over a pan or griller with little bit of oil and get it cooked well. Followed with the chicken bacon strip on a griller or a pan. For the honey mustard dressing, take 1 tsp of honey ¼ tsp of mustard and 2 tsp of mayonaise. Mix the above 3 ingredients for making the dressing.

Assembly:

Top pepper strip with basil, bacon and mozzarella, dividing evenly. Roll pepper around filling and secure with a wooden pick/skewer.

Dishing out:

On a serving dish spread the dressing and place the assembled skewer over it and sprinkle some fresh crushed black pepper and a touch of salt.

(Recipe: Corporate chef Larry Paul)