Stir up winter conversations with a bowl of Gajar ka Halwa. Recipe inside

Winters have set in already. As we walk into the mid of January with the chill in the air and ourselves tucked into our blankets, desserts are warmth for the soul that we are always craving for. It is that time of the year when the homes fill up with the smell of ghee, carrots and the lip-smacking dish – Gajar ka Halwa.

Gajar ka halwa, known by many names across the country, is an unanimously loved dish. Also known as gajorer halua, gajrela, gajar pak, and carrot halwa, this dish is a carrot-based pudding used as a dessert. A favourite in north India, this dessert is also loved all over India for its aroma and taste. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

Carrots 1 kg

Milk 3 litres

Sugar 300 gm

Cardamom powder 2 tsp

For roasting nuts:

Ghee 4-5 tbsp

Cashew nuts 1/4th cup (slivered)

Almonds 1/4th cup (slivered)

Slivered Pistachios (for garnish)

Raisins 2 tbsp

Method:

Peel and grate the carrots. Take a pan and boil the milk and simultaneously roast the nuts with ghee in a separate pan. When the milk comes to a boil, add the carrots and keep boiling it. More the milk, richer the halwa gets, but also it takes more time to cook. As the milk starts to thicken and reduce, keep stirring it to avoid the dish getting burnt. When the milk has reduced completely, add sugar and cardamom powder and keep stirring it. Then add the roasted nuts and raisins and cook for another 10-15 minutes. Serve the dish with slivered nuts of your choice.

(Recipe: Chef Sanjyot Keer, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Your Food Lab)

Benefits:

Gajar ka halwa, besides being a treat for the tastebuds, is also packed with a lot of nutrients. Carrots contain beta carotenes, which helps in developing the immunity of the body. Milk contains Vitamin D, probiotics and immunoglobulin, which also helps in developing the immunity. Nuts, such as almonds, are rich in Vitamin E.

