Summer special: Beat the heat with delicious and refreshing aam panna; recipe inside
recipe

Summer special: Beat the heat with delicious and refreshing aam panna; recipe inside

From bringing relief in heatstroke to easing digestive issues, aam panna is loaded with health benefits. Check out its recipe by chef Kunal Kapur. 
Aam panna, the summer-special drink, not only helps in quenching thirst and curing digestive issues, but is also a good source of vitamin B1 and B2, niacin and vitamin C.(Kunal Kapur)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:15 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

Come summer and the king of fruits takes over with its multitude of mouth-watering recipes made with both raw and ripe mango. While those with sweet tooth swear by sweet and creamy mango shake to beat the heat, the lovers of all things spicy and tangy take respite in aam panna made of raw mango and mint leaves. (Also read: Beat the summer heat with coconut cooler. Recipe inside)

Raw mangoes offer a variety of health benefits and are used in chutneys, drinks and flavouring curries and vegetable. The Ayurvedic qualities of raw mango are sour, astringent and cooling. 

Aam panna, the summer-special drink, not only helps in quenching thirst and curing digestive issues, but is also a good source of vitamin B1 and B2, niacin and vitamin C. When affected by heat stroke, aam panna can cool down the body temperature instantly and provide relief. It also helps in improving digestion in summer season.

Chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to share a delicious recipe of aam panna that will help you beat the heat and stay cool this summer.

Aam Panna

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Raw mangoes – 500 gms

Sugar – 1 cup

Black salt – 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1tbsp

Mint leaves – a handful

Water – 2 lts

Salt – to taste

Pepper Powder – 1/2 tsp

Chilly powder – 3/4 tsp

Ice cubes – few

Steps:

Peel the raw mangoes and roughly cut the mangoes. Place them along with the seed in a deep pan. Add water along with sugar, salt, black salt, pepper, roasted cumin powder, chilly powder and bring to a boil.

Let it simmer for 25-30 minutes covered. Remove from fire and cool completely. Now scrape and pulp from the mango seed and add it back to the thick syrup. Pour the syrup into a blender along with mint leaves.

It is now ready to be stored in a fridge for 2 weeks. To prepare the drink, place few ice cubes in a glass and pour 4-6tbsp of the thick syrup on the ice and top up with water. Serve chilled.

