Taapsee Pannu eats kadha prasad on last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot: Easy recipe

For the preparation of her film, Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu has been following a very strict diet and training extremely hard. The actor, in the past, has often shared details of her diet and how her nutritionist has changed the game for Taapsee. However, as the actor got ready for the last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot in Rann of Kutch, she celebrated the occasion in a special manner and it included atte ka halwa popularly know as kadha prasad.

The 33-year-old shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account that showed the halwa being made on the sets and the final product as well. Freshly made kadha prasad, which is full of ghee, when goes into one's mouth and melts away, is the epitome of happiness for someone with a sweet tooth. The feeling of warm halwa in your mouth is something that words cannot do justice to. We are salivating just thinking about it and we are sure, you are feeling the same.

So today we will be sharing with you the recipe of kadha prasad. It is extremely simple to prepare, takes less time and the result is often delicious. Without wasting any time, let’s start.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of sugar

2 cups of water

1 cup of wheat flour

1 cup of ghee

Dry fruits

Method:

Take the sugar in a pan, add water to it and turn on the heat. Let the sugar dissolve completely and then turn off the heat.

For the next step, take the wheat flour in a kadhai or pan, and roast it for 3-4 minutes. Keep it aside in a bowl to be used later.

After that, take 3/4th cup of ghee in the same kadhai, and add some dry fruits to it. Fry them until they’re crisp. Take them out from the kadhai and keep aside.

Pour the roasted wheat flour in the kadhai in the same ghee, and stir it for 6-7 minutes until the flour turns deep golden brown. Now add previously prepared sugar syrup to it and keep stirring until all lumps are dissolved. Add 2 more tablespoons of ghee at this stage from the sides and stir for another 2-3 minutes.

Finally, chop the fried dry fruits and add them to the halwa. Mix well and serve hot. Enjoy.

