Tantalize your senses with this fusion Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Ghewar

Ghewar is an Indian dessert that is made with flour, ghee, milk and nuts, and this Rajasthani sweet is traditionally associated with the festival of Teej Festival. On the other hand, Peanut Butter and Jam sandwiches have been the choice of snack, be it in school lunches, after college or work, or even on a late night when there are no other ingredients in the fridge, for most of us since as long as any of us can remember. And while these two sweet treats are as opposite as East and West, literally, this recipe for Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Ghewar is the perfect fusion treat for those of you who love to experiment, and if done right you will have a restaurant quality dessert ready at your table. This Mother's Day, give your mom a surprise and treat her to your elevated cooking skills with this delicious recipe.Check it out:

Ingredients

For ghewar

100 gm ghee

325 gm refined flour

1500 ml water

170 ml milk

2 no. sliced lemon

ghee for frying

For peanut butter mousse

50 gm peanut praline

50 gm Philadelphia cream cheese

30 gm whipped cream

For strawberry jam

100 gm fresh chopped strawberries

30 gm sugar

30 gm liquid glucose

Method for ghewar

Cream ghee with 2 cubes of ice in a kitchen aid mixer. Add ¼ of water and refined flour and keep repeating the process till all the flour and water is dissolved together with ghee. Add milk and 2 slices of lemon in the mixture and keep aside. Fill the mixture in a squeeze bottle and keep at room temperature. Heat 4 round standard pastry ring in a frying pan filled with ghee at 180 Celsius. Drop by drop add the mixture inside the pastry rings and keep repeating the process till ghewar starts to shape in the mold. Now add more mixture in a circular motion along with ghee and keep repeating the process till you get the desired thickness. Once the ghewar is cooked remove it on a kitchen towel to drain of the excess ghee.

For peanut butter mousse

Mix together peanut praline and cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Fold the whipped cream with peanut & cream cheese mixture and fill inside a piping bag with a round nozzle.

For strawberry jam

Heat liquid glucose in a non-stick pan and add chopped strawberries. Cook the strawberries over medium heat for 5 minutes stirring frequently until berries disintegrate and become a medium thick jam.

For assembling

On a crisp ghewar pipe the peanut butter mousse along with strawberry jam, garnished with bean flower.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Himanshu Saini)

